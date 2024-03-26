Ariana Madix Slams 'Insanely Irresponsible' Tom Sandoval, Shuts Down Attempt to Talk In Person

Bravo

After an incident involving her dog, Madix says any convo with Tom would end with her "slitting his throat" — before she gives him the silent treatment and trash talks him, hard, to his own date.

Tom Sandoval just keeps digging himself into a deeper and deeper hole with Ariana Madix on Vanderpump Rules.

On Tuesday's new hour, tensions over what to do with the former couple's shared home continued to boil, before another incident involving her dog Mya brought Ariana's anger to a totally new level.

At the top of the episode, Tom claimed his lawyers put in an offer to buy the house for "top market value" from Madix, but the letter went unacknowledged by Ariana and her team. Sandoval's friend Billie Lee told him to just go "knock on her f--king door" down the hall and ask, but he continued to respect their agreement to only communicate via his assistant, Ann.

Well, at least he did until later in the hour, when he went up to Ariana at a party and asked her about the apparent holdup.

"Ariana, I don't want to bother you, but I want to make sure you got the email I sent earlier, like a month ago," he said to her, before she briefly looked at him and only said, "My lawyer has it."

"I know we want to get things going, get things moving, if you could have him respond so we can start working on stuff. I just want to make sure. Have a good night, I'll leave you guys alone," he continued on, as she looked away and refused to further acknowledge his attempt at a conversation.

"That was so awkward," Lala Kent said after Tom walked away, while in a confessional, she too wondered why Ariana was holding up any deal with the house. "It is taking Ariana a long time to rid herself of this house; it's f--king weird," said Kent, who felt that thanks to the "endless" brand deals Madix was getting post Scandoval, she's "doing just fine" and "can afford an apartment."

Then came the issue involving Mya.

First, viewers were treated to Tom's side of the story as he met up with Lala, James Kennedy and Tom Schwartz for lunch. When he sat down, he filled them in on what had been going on at the home.

"We've had some air conditioning issues so I had to go into the main bedroom and close some vents. The door got left open and Mya went in there and ate some weird stuff," said Tom, revealing the dog defecated all over the home. In a confessional, he defended himself by saying, "Mya very often gets into things ... I know Ariana's very upset at me but no matter what, it's clearly an accident."

During the conversation, Kent also said she felt "a little bad" for Tom after Ariana gave him the "cold shoulder" the previous night, leading to her and Sandoval working through some of their issues with one another. She felt people "deserve the chance to evolve" -- and admitted a lot of her anger toward him had to do with her own issues with Randall Emmett -- telling Tom, "I don't want you paying for my experience with someone else."

While Kent and Sandoval wound up in a pretty good place, Ariana wasn't too thrilled to hear about it when she sat down with Lala at a sandwich tasting for her still-not-open Something About Her shop. She gave her side of the Mya story as she explained why she wasn't home when Lala met up with Sandoval at the house earlier in the day.

"The reason I wasn't at my house is because I was at the emergency vet because he was so insanely irresponsible with my dog, she had to have an endoscopy," she claimed. "He went into my room yesterday. I had a take-out container on my nightstand from the night before. He not only let Mya in there, but then shut her in there for hours."

"She ate wooden skewers from chicken satay," said Madix, who explained something like that could "literally kill" the dog. "So I was home for all of 30 seconds before I rushed her to the vet. They did X-Rays. The bill is $6,000."

In a confessional, Ariana said this was just something else to add to the "laundry list, at this point, for reasons why my ex cannot be trusted to have decent judgment when it comes to anything."

She went on to tell Lala that she wasn't in any place to have any sort of conversation with Sandoval in person "that is not literally me f--king slitting his throat right now physically and being arrested." She added, "This is not the first time he has given zero s--ts about the well being of what I consider to be my children."

The supersized episode ended with one final night out for the entire cast, which Sandoval showed up at with his new potential love interest, one of Billie's friends named Tii. At one point, Tii was left at the bar with both Scheana Shay and Ariana -- where Madix took the opportunity to slam Sandoval to her face.

First, she asked Tii how old she was, with the young woman saying she was 25.

"That makes sense. I'm sure that you've been given a very different version of events from reality, but don't waste your time with a 41-year-old narcissist; that's all I'll say," Ariana then told her. "While I was at my grandma's funeral, they were f--king at my house."

After Tii told Ariana she was "so strong," Madix told her, "You're a prize, he's not a prize. He is not the prize."

The awkward encounters between the exes will continue in the weeks to come, as a preview for the next episode shows Ariana voicing her frustration with Tom being around all the time ... and trailers for the season teasing more confrontations.