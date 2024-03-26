Secret Hookups Involving Scheana, Schwartz, Katie & Ex Vanderpump Rules Star Blow Up Show

Bravo

After Tom shocks everyone and upsets Katie by revealing a secret kiss with Scheana, Katie's own recent rendezvous with one of Schwartz's friends is exposed.

Secret hookups between Vanderpump Rules stars who aren't Tom Sandoval and Rachel Leviss came to the forefront of Tuesday's all new episode.

In the hour, viewers learned that Scheana Shay and Tom Schwartz shared -- at the very least -- a kiss back in the day, while they were both with other people, before it was revealed Katie Maloney possibly had a recent "revenge bang" with one of Schwartz's closest friends.

Let's start with the Shay and Schwartz of it all.

Speaking with Lala Kent about the apparent hypocrisy in the group with how they've been treating Sandoval post-Scandoval considering their own pasts, Schwartz said, "Everyone's cheated in some way, right?"

"Everyone's cheated, we've all cheated, everyone's done stupid s--t, I've cheated, I was a makeout slut," he continued. "Made out with Scheana like 12 years ago in Vegas, no one even knows that. It was so long ago, it was the most innocuous thing ever."

While he dropped that nugget of information as if it were nothing, Kent was shocked -- and immediately asked whether the makeout session happened "pre-Katie."

"Me and Katie were dating, but it was like a rocky moment," he shared, before adding in a confessional, "I just want to put it out there, let the record show, we're all human, we all do dumb s--t sometimes and this is the summer of forgiveness."

Lala, naturally, went straight to Katie with that intel. "What a joke," Maloney exclaimed, before getting far more fiery in a confessional.

"What the actual f--k? Are you kidding me? I just have so many questions," said Katie. "When was this and where exactly was this and was this the time Schwartz says he went to Vegas and made out with one of Scheana's friends when it was in fact Scheana? There are just so many lies in this group, it's hard to keep track."

As the game of telephone continued, Katie later confronted Scheana -- who immediately downplayed any suggestion the two "made out" or hooked up.

"What happened was me and Ariana were there with my mom and my sister for her cheer competition in like f--king high school and Schwartz pulls me in the corner and kisses me," she claimed. "I think [ex Michael Shay] and I were maybe just engaged. We did not [make out]. That was not a make out. Can I tell you who I was making out with on that trip? Ariana."

Scheana said she never said anything to Katie because she didn't want to blow up both of their relationships at the time. In a confessional, she added that she simply wanted to "pretend like this never happened," explaining she never told anyone about the kiss and, if she had, Katie wouldn't be at the top of her list. "Especially back then, that bitch was scary. This was peak Katie hates Scheana days," Shay added.

Katie, however, expressed disappointment Scheana never said anything to her -- saying she wish she would have known, seemingly so she could have maybe gotten out of the relationship sooner.

At the end of the episode, Schwartz then opened up about the fallout from his kiss reveal with Scheana's husband, Brock Davies, who felt Maloney was "overreacting" and needed to "get off her high horse" because he knew "for a fact there's some real double standards happening."

He then told Tom that after partying together the other night, Katie left their place with one of Tom's best friends, fired Vanderpump Rules star Max Boyens. "She f--ked your best friend," he claimed, as Tom said that possible hookup had "all the tell-tale signs of a revenge bang."

As evidence of the hookup, Brock and Scheana both explained she has Find My Friends activated to 56 people, including Max, and noticed his location was at Katie's place after the party and still there the next morning.

That intel was then relayed to Sandoval, who was ticked, saying the situation only proved "There's a total double standard when it comes to Katie, always has been. It's like so f--king obvious how ridiculous that is."

Of course, Katie hooking up with one of Schwartz's friends may not be a great look, but it's also very different from Schwartz making a move on someone else while they were together ... or Sandoval having a months-long affair with a mutual friend while in a relationship with Ariana Madix.

Brock then blurted it all out again in front of the whole cast -- saying, "I was just letting him know his best friend was at his ex-wife's house" and calling it a double standard. Katie, however, didn't seem too bothered; she also didn't admit to doing anything besides chilling at her place.

"When I asked him three months into our separation not to f--k around with anyone in this group, he did not give a single f--k about what I thought," she hit back, referring to Schwartz's flirtations with Rachel last season.

Lala summed it up best at the end of the supersized episode, saying it was "kind of f--ked up" for Katie to do anything with Max -- before exclaiming, "This group is f--king weird!"