Kiernan Shipka Shares Touching Tribute to 'Sabrina' Costar Chance Perdomo: 'A One of a Kind Soul'

"His humanity was a generous gift to me and to so many people. Really hard to picture this world without him in it," the actress wrote in a heartfelt tribute to Perdomo, who died at the age of 27 following a motorcycle accident.

Kiernan Shipka is honoring her Chilling Adventures of Sabrina costar Chance Perdomo in the wake of his death.

On Tuesday, the actress took to Instagram to pay tribute to Perdomo, who died at the age of 27 following a motorcycle accident.

Shipka -- who starred as Sabrina Spellman in Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, while Perdomo played Sabrina's warlock cousin, Ambrose Spellman -- shared sweet photos of herself and Perdomo, as well as a video of her costar giving her a piggyback on set of the Netflix series.

"Chancey Pants♥️♥️♥️," she began in her caption. "Oh man this hurts."

"He was a one of a kind soul. Just the most fiery, creative, loving, connected, and caring force you could possibly imagine…," she continued.

"As playful as he was kind. As loving as he was hilarious," Shipka added. "He never failed to make me laugh and he never failed to keep me on my toes (or off of them if he was giving me a piggyback ride to my trailer which he often did. Thanks Chance.)"

The 24-year-old concluded, "His humanity was a generous gift to me and to so many people. Really hard to picture this world without him in it. I loved him with my whole heart. I always will."

Shipka and Perdomo shared the screen for all four seasons of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, which was released on Netflix from 2018 to 2010. Her tribute came just a few days after it was reported on Saturday that Perdomo passed away after a motorcycle accident.

The actor's representatives confirmed the news of his death on Saturday, sharing a statement.

"His passion for the arts and insatiable appetite for life was felt by all who knew him, and his warmth will carry on in those who he loved dearest," the message read. "We ask you to please respect the family’s wish for privacy as they mourn the loss of their beloved son and brother."

Perdomo -- who was born in Los Angeles and raised in Southhampton, England -- rose to fame on Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. He went on to star as Landon in the After franchise films: After We Fell, After Ever Happy, and After Everything.

Perdomo further gained popularity when he starred as Andre Anderson on The Boys spinoff, Gen V, which was released last year on Prime Video.

The producers of Gen V released a statement following Perdomo's passing.

"We can't quite wrap our heads around this. For those of us who knew him and worked with him, Chance was always charming and smiling, an enthusiastic force of nature, an incredibly talented performer, and more than anything else, just a very kind, lovely person," the producers said in a statement. "Even writing about him in the past tense doesn’t make sense. We are so sorry for Chance’s family, and we are grieving the loss of our friend and colleague. Hug your loved ones tonight."