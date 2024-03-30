Chance Perdomo Dead at 27, Stars Mourn Death of 'Gen V' and 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' Actor

Getty

'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa called Perdomo's death a "heartbreaking and staggering" loss, remembering the late actor as "a generous, funny, open-hearted, wildly intelligent, and fiercely complex and soulful human being."

Chance Perdomo, best known for his roles on Gen V and the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, has passed away at the age of 27 following a motorcycle accident, and Hollywood is paying tribute.

According to The Wrap, the actor's representatives confirmed the news of his death on Saturday, sharing a statement.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

"His passion for the arts and insatiable appetite for life was felt by all who knew him, and his warmth will carry on in those who he loved dearest," the message read. "We ask you to please respect the family’s wish for privacy as they mourn the loss of their beloved son and brother."

Perdomo -- who was born in Los Angeles and raised in Southhampton, England -- rose to fame on the Netflix series the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, in which he played Ambrose Spellman, the cousin of Kiernan Shipka's Sabrina. He went on to star as Landon in the After franchise films: After We Fell, After Ever Happy, and After Everything.

Perdomo further gained popularity when he starred as Andre Anderson on The Boys spinoff, Gen V, which was released last year on Prime Video.

The producers of Gen V released a statement following Perdomo's passing.

"We can't quite wrap our heads around this. For those of us who knew him and worked with him, Chance was always charming and smiling, an enthusiastic force of nature, an incredibly talented performer, and more than anything else, just a very kind, lovely person," the producers said in a statement. "Even writing about him in the past tense doesn’t make sense. We are so sorry for Chance’s family, and we are grieving the loss of our friend and colleague. Hug your loved ones tonight."

Amazon MGM Studios and Sony Pictures Television also issued a statement that read: "The entire Gen V family is devastated by the sudden passing of Chance Perdomo. Amazon MGM Studios and Sony Pictures Television extend our heartfelt thoughts and support to Chance's family and all who loved him at this difficult time."

According to TheWrap, Gen V had yet to start shooting Season 2. A source told the outlet that production has been postponed following Perdomo's death.

In the wake of his death, stars took to social media to pay tribute to Perdomo.

Luke Cook -- who starred in Chilling Adventures of Sabrina alongside Perdomo -- posted on his Instagram Stories, writing, "Ugh this hurts. He was such a good man. So sweet and cheerful, and thoughtful."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa shared an emotional tribute on Instagram, posting behind-the-scenes photos from the set of the Netflix series.

"There aren't a lot of words for news as shocking and devastating as this. Besides being one of the most talented young actors I’ve ever had the privilege to work with, @chance_perdomo was, truly, a light," Aguirre-Sacasa began. "A generous, funny, open-hearted, wildly intelligent, and fiercely complex and soulful human being. The loss is heartbreaking and staggering. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones."