The Shocking Way Julie Chrisley Made a Chicken and Stuffing Casserole in Prison for Thanksgiving

Julie Chrisley revealed cooking in prison is not an easy endeavor and you have to work with what you have.

In fact, her daughter Savannah Chrisley recently revealed her mom had to get pretty crafty behind bars in order to cook up a storm for her inmates for Thanksgiving.

During a recent episode of her Unlocked podcast, Savannah, read a letter written by Julie to her last November in a series coined "Prison Diaries".

"I decided to cook for Thanksgiving," she read. "I fought against it but I decided to do it. There was about 10 of us who cooked together. I made chicken and stuffing casseroles. There was chips and dip. Several ladies made dessert. It doesn't sound like much, but cooking anything in here is a chore."

"Y'all, I don't even know how she -- oh god," the 26-year-old said on the podcast in a lighthearted tone before reading on where Julie detailed the difficult process.

"Cooking is done on radiators in the winter and with hot water and a small Rubbermaid orange cooler in the summer. There's no refrigerator, no knives, no staples other than a few spices from commissary. We made the best of it though and just sitting around a table was nice," Julie wrote.

"There really are some great women in here. We are all so different however prison unites you in a way," she noted.

"I made it through another holiday. Christmas is next and I'm not looking forward to it," Julie wrote.

In other letters, Savannah revealed that her mother asked her children not to visit her on Christmas Day in prison.

"I do not want them to ever have that memory of sitting in a prison visitation room on Christmas," Julie shared in a letter, and thought Savannah did a "great job" making the holiday season feel festive for the family.