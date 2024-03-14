Savannah Chrisley Reveals What Mom Julie Thought About Masked Singer Performance (Exclusive)

Getty / Fox

Savannah shared that Julie, who has been serving time at the Federal Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky, for tax evasion, was able to tune into her daughter's performance on 'The Masked Singer' Wednesday night.

Savannah Chrisley had a special viewer watching her performance on The Masked Singer Wednesday night.

Savannah, who was unmasked as the Afghan Hound, spoke to TooFab following her elimination from the singing competition show, where she revealed that her mom, Julie Chrisley, was able to tune in.

"My mom watched the show and she called me after and she was dying laughing," Savannah shared. "And that just solidified the decision that I made that it was the right decision, because hearing her laugh is worth everything in this entire laugh."

Fans of the Chrisley family will know that both Julie and her husband, Todd Chrisley, are spending time in separate states and prisons after their convictions for bank and tax fraud, surrendering themselves in January 2023. Todd is serving a reduced 10-year sentence in Pensacola, Florida, while Julie's reduced five-year stint is in Lexington, Kentucky.

She continued, "So the fact that it gave her a laugh made it all worth it."

While The Chrisley Knows Best alum said she doesn't think her dad was able to catch it, she did say that he's well aware that she "can't sing."

"He knows though, I cannot sing," Savannah quipped. "He knows."

That didn't stop Savannah from embracing her time on stage, with the 26-year-old telling TooFab that her goal was to get out of her comfort zone and to show her younger siblings, Grayson, 17, and Chloe, 11, that they can too.

"First off, I wanted to show my brother and sister that it doesn't matter how hard life gets, get up and keep pushing forward," she said. "Go outside of your comfort zone. You don't have to be so hard on yourself. You don't have to be perfect at everything. Go out and laugh at yourself, because if you can laugh at yourself, then there is never a time to where someone can make you feel bad about yourself by laughing at you."

Savannah continued, "So I just really wanted them to see that you don't have to take life so serious. Go out and have fun."

As for what she learned, Savannah, who was left in charge of her younger siblings amid her parents' stint behind bars, said being able to laugh at herself was just what she needed during what's been an otherwise difficult time for her family.

"I think I was finally able to teach myself that like, 'Hey, you can be uncomfortable and you can laugh at yourself, and you don't have to be so uptight sometimes,' so it was a good reprieve," she shared.

While she acknowledged that she isn't much of a singer, her decision to go out and just laugh and have fun with it proved to be entertaining, with Savannah even making herself giggle at one point in the performance.

"Coming to the realization that, 'Hey, you can't sing, so you might as well just make people laugh,' so that's what I did," Savannah said. "And just knowing that my parents were going to be able to watch it and just laugh at it with me, that made it all worth it."

While she called her Masked Singer experience a "one and done," Savannah isn't shying away from other reality competition shows, including Survivor and even a run on Dancing With the Stars.

"This is my 'yes' year, or years of my life, where I just want to say 'yes' and experience so many different things," Savannah declared.

The Masked Singer introduces Group C next Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.