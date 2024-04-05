Police Bodycam Video Shows Chaotic Scene After River Stabbing: 'His Guts Are Hanging Out'

FOX 9

After video showing the moment one teen was killed and more four more were stabbed during a tubing confrontation, footage of the aftermath shows first responders rush to the scene, as well as the suspect's arrest.

As Nicolae Miu's murder trial continues in Wisconsin, new footage has been released showing the aftermath of his alleged stabbing spree.

The incident went down at Apple River in August 2022, with victims and prosecutors claiming 54-year-old Nicolae Miu pulled a knife on a group during a confrontation on the water, which was captured on video. The defense, meanwhile, says Miu was acting in self-defense after being surrounded and taunted by the "drunk" group.

Isaac Schuman, 17, was killed, while Ryhley Mattison, A.J. Martin, Dante Carlson and Tony Carlson were all injured. Miu faces one charge of first-degree intentional homicide for Schuman's death, as well as four counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide for the injured parties; he pleaded not guilty to the charges.

On Day 4 of the trial, Thursday, much of the testimony came from first responders who arrived on the scene to find absolute chaos.

Footage from Sgt. John Farrell's body camera showed him pulling up as a number of victims ran from the river in tears, one of them claiming they had been punched in the face by the then-unknown assailant.

Farrell is told the suspect went up river, before he's seen trudging through the water to get to the victims.

Other video from Sgt. Chase Durand shows him putting on gloves while approaching A.J. Martin, who was laying on the riverbank. Martin, who was stabbed in the stomach, previously testified that his "intestines were in my hands" after the slashing, adding that he "100%" thought he was going to die.

A woman who was already at the river at the time of the incident can be seen trying to keep Martin alert as they treated his injuries, telling him repeatedly, "We're right here with you, A.J. We're here for you. Hold on, A.J." One of the other victims, meanwhile, tells Durand the suspect had a knife -- before Durand tells another responding officer coming to the scene that A.J.'s "guts are hanging out."

Other footage shown in court on Thursday included the moment Miu was apprehended while with a group of friends at a different portion of the river.

It appears nobody in his party knew what had happened with him and the other group, as they're heard asking what he did as they detained him. Authorities can be heard saying his outfit matches the description of their suspect, before noting the markings they spotted on his hand and telling other officers over their radios that they believed they had the suspect in custody.

Eventually, he's told he's being placed under arrest.

Miu's ex-wife previously testified that she didn't see all of the confrontation, telling the court she saw someone hitting her then-husband, before seeing some of the aftermath and first responders. One member of Miu's party testified he was the only member in their group to call police, but added the their group continued tubing after the incident.

Video of Miu's alleged weapon, a knife, was also shown in court (below) -- after it was discovered on the riverbank.