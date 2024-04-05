Kristin Cavallari Slams Critics Saying Boyfriend Mark Estes Is 'Using' Her

Instagram

The 37-year-old reality star says the pair have gotten "serious" and she is thinking about having a child with the 24-year-old content creator.

Kristin Cavallari has reacted to wild conspiracy theories about her relationship with Mark Estes.

The 37-year-old shared how she blocks out critics who have slammed the pair on her Instagram Story during a Q&A -- she reminds herself "everyone's opinion on it actually has nothing to do with me."

Cavallari listed the crazy theories she has seen from social media users and headlines about her relationship with the 24-year-old.

"It's for PR!" Cavallari quoted. "I'm paying him! He's using me! He's gonna leave you!"

The Laguna Beach alum jokingly insisted she is paying Estes "a lot" to be with her.

"Seeing everyone get so worked up makes me laugh," she said.

Social media users have been criticizing her romance with the content creator since their hard launch in February during a vacation in Mexico. The main focus from the trolls -- Estes is 13 years Cavallari’s junior.

Clearly something is going right between the two because Cavallari has revealed that she is contemplating having a child with Estes.

"I'm not actively thinking about it, but it's definitely in the back of my mind, is that he wants to have a kid," she said on this week's episode of Let's Be Honest.

"But my kids are old enough now where they could help that would be nice... If he ends up really being the one like I would have a kid," she said before adding, "It's become pretty serious this relationship I would say."

Recently on Cavallari's Let's Be Honest podcast she revealed how the pair met.

"Back in like September, I'm scrolling and I come across this boy group, I guess you could call them, The Montana Boyz," she said. "So I go, 'Holy s--t, who are these guys? Because they're so hot. Specifically, this one, who I'm gonna refer to as 'Montana.'"

She then invited The Montana Boyz on her podcast after one of them -- later revealed as Estes -- DMed her, "I love you."

The Q&A isn't the first time Cavallari has fielded remarks from haters -- and probably won't be the last -- the reality star posted a TikTok video in March where she hit back at social media users criticizing her romance with the Montana Boyz member.

"When they're all up in arms that im dating a 24 year old. Andddd?" Cavallari captioned the video, which she appeared to film in her closet.

In the clip, the reality star lipsynced to TikTok audio.

"So what are you gonna do about it?" Cavallari mouthed. Another voice then replied, "We're reporting it," to which the Uncommon James founder asked while continuing to lipsync to the sound, "Are you gonna arrest me? Are you gonna give me a ticket?"