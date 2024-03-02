Kristin Cavallari, 37, Hits Back At Criticism Over New Romance with 24-Year-Old BF

Instagram

'The Hills' alum called out critics who are "up in arms" that she's dating 24-year-old content creator Mark Estes.

Kristin Cavallari isn't here for people hating on her new relationship.

On Friday, The Hills alum, 37, posted a TikTok video in which she hit back at social media users criticizing her romance with 24-year-old content creator Mark Estes -- who is a member of the TikTok group Montana Boyz -- after they confirmed their romance earlier this week.

"When they're all up in arms that im dating a 24 year old. Andddd?" Cavallari captioned the video, which she appeared to film in her closet.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

In the clip, the reality star lipsynced to audio.

"So what are you gonna do about it?" Cavallari mouthed. Another voice then replied, "We're reporting it," to which the Uncommon James founder asked while continuing to lipsync to the sound. "Are you gonna arrest me? Are you gonna give me a ticket?"

Cavallari then flashed a smile for the camera.

This came after a few hours after she made her Montana Boyz TikTok debut earlier on Friday.

In the TikTok video, Estes along with the other two members of the county trio, Kaleb Campbell Winterburn and Kade Wilcox, lipsynced to Jason Aldean's 2009's song, "She's Country," and introduced Cavallari. The clip began with Winterburn, Wilcox, and Estes each lipsyncing to a few lyrics, before the latter then gestured behind him, and Cavallari strutted forward, making her grand entrance.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

Winterburn and Wilcox joined the couple in the frame, and the group all rocked out to the music, before Estes then embraced Cavallari from behind.

"Brother she's country.." the Montana Boyz captioned the video, above.

Cavallari and Estes went Instagram official with their romance on Tuesday.

The Very Cavallari alum posted a video that featured herself and Estes posing for a selfie while on vacation in Cabo. "He makes me happy 🤍," she captioned the photo.

Estes reshared the photo on his Instagram Stories alongside two heart emojis.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

Meanwhile, the former college football player also posted a TikTok of them together on their beach vacation.

In the clip, below, Estes and Cavallari can be seen lipsyncing to the song, "(Kissed You) Good Night" by Gloriana while standing next to pool with the ocean in the distance. The couple held hands before leaning in for kiss. Cavallari then leapt into Estes' arms and he carried them towards the camera.

"Ready to fall," he captioned the video.

Sources told TMZ that the pair have been spending time together for about a month now.