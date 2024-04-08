Blue's Clues' Steve Burns Says He Watched 'Quiet On Set' in 'Horror'

"It's just terrible to watch it unfold. I don't know what else to say, other than that it's heartbreaking," the former Nick Jr. host said of the explosive docuseries.

Former Blue's Clues host Steve Burns has expressed his "heartbreak" over the explosive ID docuseries Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV.

The doc goes behind-the-scenes of the children's television network from the late 1990s to the early 2000s, focusing primarily on Dan Schneider's time as a producer and show runner on Nickelodeon and his allegedly abusive behavior.

"I don't have any particular insight into any of that," Burns told TODAY.com.

"I'm coming to it much the same as anyone else, with horror and heartbreak. It's just terrible to watch it unfold. I don't know what else to say, other than that it's heartbreaking."

Burns who played Steve from 1996 to 2002 in the Nick Jr. series said the programs were completely separate.

"Nick Jr. and Nickelodeon (programming) were so different," Burns told the publication. "We're in New York, they're in LA. There's no overlap whatsoever between any of those shows and what we were doing."

Burns has been thinking about those who have had to relive the traumatic memories as the docuseries is aired for the world to see and becomes a topic of discussion in the media.

"It's got to be so unfathomably painful. The fact that this is now what everyone's talking about at the watercooler, it just breaks my heart," Burns told the publication.

The interview comes after Burns posted a TikTok video "checking in" with his fans on March 20, just three days after "Quiet on Set" was released.

The video shows Burns pressing record and looking down the camera asking viewers, "What's going on?", he is then silent and all that can be heard is emotional music as he allows the viewer to share how they have been feeling. Burns nods along to show that he is listening.

Many social media users commented on the video and referenced the traumatic docuseries with one writing, "After the nickelodeon documentary Steve all I need is my blues clues to save whatever is left of this childhood I once had..."