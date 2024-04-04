Nickelodeon Host Marc Summers Walked Out Of 'Quiet on Set' Interview: 'They Ambushed Me'

Getty

"They never told me what this documentary was really about," the Double Dare host said of the series, which aimed to expose "the toxic and dangerous culture behind some of the most iconic children's television shows."

Nickelodeon host Marc Summers explained his brief appearance on ID's "Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV" docuseries -- saying he walked out of the shoot.

The doc goes behind-the-scenes of the children's television network from the late 1990s to the early 2000s, focusing primarily on Dan Schneider's time as a producer and show runner on Nickelodeon and his allegedly abusive behavior.

During an appearance on Elvis Duran and the Morning Show, Summers -- who hosted Double Dare and What Would You Do? for the network in the '80s and '90s -- spoke out about how he was asked to be a part of the documentary about Nickelodeon, claiming he initially had no idea it would focus on the toxic behavior that allegedly occurred at the network.

"They asked me what I thought of Nick, and the first 10 to 12 seconds, from what I understand, in this documentary is me saying all these wonderful things. But they did a bait and switch on me," Summers said in preview clip of the interview, which is set to go live in full on Friday.

"They ambushed me. They never told me what this documentary was really about. And so they showed me a video of something that I couldn't believe was on Nickelodeon. And I said, 'Well, let's stop the tape right here. What are we doing?'"

During the series Summers is shown questionable clips from Zoey 101, Sam & Cat and Victorious and other shows which were run by Schneider, before exclaiming, "That was shown on Nickelodeon?!"

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

According to Summers, he walked out when it was explained what the documentary was actually about.

"I left. So I got a phone call about six weeks ago saying you're totally out of the show. And I went, 'Great.' Then they called me about four weeks ago and said, 'Well, you're in it, but you're only in the first part of it because you talked about the positive stuff of Nickelodeon,'" Summers continued.

"What they didn't tell me -- and they lied to me about -- was the fact that they put in that other thing where they had the camera on me when they ambushed me," he added. "And so, now we get into a whole situation about who’s unethical."

Summers pointed out on the radio show that he never met Schneider and that Summer's time at the network came after Double Dare ended.

"Those people came in after and took over our studios. I never met the man, I have no idea about any of those things," he said.

"I mean, I know Kenan [Thompson] from 'Kenan and Kel,' because we've done stuff together," he added. "But as far as anything that happened on that show with any of those people, I never met any of them. I didn't know anybody. But it made it seem like I knew those people."