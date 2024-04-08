Mark Estes Gushes Over The Idea of Possibly Having Kids With Kristin Cavallari

Instagram

"We just like each other a lot, that's what we're gonna run with," Estes said at the 2024 CMT Music Awards. "She's a smokeshow, too..."

Mark Estes is remaining tightlipped on whether his and Kristin Cavallari's baby plans are happening anytime soon...

"That's a tough question, but we're just kind of going with the flow right now," the 24 year old told Entertainment Tonight. "But we definitely have had the talk, obviously," he added.

Estes attended the awards show on Sunday, April 7, at the Moody Center, with fellow Montana Boyz, Kade Wilcox and Campbell Winterburn.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

On the latest episode of the 37-year-old's podcast, Cavallari made headlines after revealing the pair have discussed having a child.

"I'm not actively thinking about it, but it's definitely in the back of my mind, is that he wants to have a kid," she said on this week's episode.

"But my kids are old enough now where they could help; that would be nice... If he ends up really being the one, like, I would have a kid," she said, before adding, "It's become pretty serious, this relationship, I would say."

Cavallari shares sons Camden and Jaxon, as well as daughter Saylor, with ex-husband They were born in 2012, 2014 and 2015, respectively.

Despite the constant trolling from social media haters regarding their 13-year age gap, Estes couldn't wipe the smile off of his face while speaking of his girlfriend to ET at the CMTs.

"I'm really happy with her, obviously, you know? We just like each other a lot. That's what we're gonna run with," Estes told the ET reporter earlier in the interview. "She's a smokeshow, too, so..."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Last month on Cavallari's Let's Be Honest podcast she revealed how the pair first met.

"Back in like September, I'm scrolling and I come across this boy group, I guess you could call them, The Montana Boyz," she said. "So I go, 'Holy s--t, who are these guys? Because they're so hot. Specifically, this one, who I'm gonna refer to as 'Montana.'"

She then invited The Montana Boyz on her podcast after one of them -- later revealed as Estes -- DMed her, "I love you."

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

The relationship has faced a lot of criticism from the court of public opinion, however Estes and Cavallari haven't been taking it personally. In fact, they have been laughing in the face of their haters.

The Hills alum posted a TikTok video in which she hit back at social media users criticizing her romance with the 24-year-old social media star after they confirmed their romance earlier in the year.