Mother Daughter Duo Arrested for Illegal Butt Injections In Sting Operation

Houston Police Department

A mother-daughter duo in Texas had their butts hauled to jail over accusations involving illegal butt injections.

Consuelo Dal Bo, 56, and daughter Isabella Dal Bo, 18, were arrested on March 28 in Cypress following a sting operation. They've both been charged with unlawfully practicing medicine without a license, while Consuelo is also facing a delivering a controlled substance charge after allegedly giving an undercover officer Xanax "for the purpose of relaxing before the injections," reported FOX 26.

According to court docs, the women arrived to a home of a client they planned to charge $6,000 for butt injections, using an "unlabeled brown liquid."

"This defendant was not even sure what was in the bottles and this fundamentally demonstrates how remarkably dangerous these acts were," read the criminal complaint. "The defendants do not have licenses to perform this kind of activity. This defendant provided a Xanax to the prospective customer – an undercover peace officer – for the purpose of relaxing her before the injections began."

Harris County Assistant District Attorney Sheila Hansel told Fox that "there is currently no gel, liquid, substance, approved by the FDA for injection into the buttocks to enhance the shape of the buttocks."

The pair arrived at the Cypress home straight from the airport, after allegedly doing similar injections in California. They also reportedly have a history of injections in Washington state.

"I really wanna be a doctor. I went to medical school for three years in Mexico and I used to work for a doctor for almost seven years," Dal Bo told FOX following a hearing Friday. "Sometimes I do it because they really need it. Not because what they want to pay me. Some really need help, because her [self] esteem is really low."

"My daughter, she don't work with me. She drive me and she helped me with the luggage," she added, defending her daughter against the charges she's facing. "She's not doing anything. I'm just gonna say the truth."

Former clients of Dal Bo spoke with ABC 13, with one claiming Consuelo showed her pictures of her work and said she had a history traveling "to do strippers and lawyers."

The 32-year-old woman, who asked to remain anonymous, said she went to Dal Bo's home, claiming Consuelo injected liquid from brown bottles into her backside. "The side of my butt would get really, really red and sore to the touch. I'm pretty sure it was infected. Right now, it feels like marbles all over my butt," the woman told the outlet, while also sharing photos (in video below).

Another woman who says she received calf injections from Dal Bo called her ordeal a "nightmare," also claiming infections and sharing photos of her inflamed legs.