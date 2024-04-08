Todrick Hall Responds to GoFundMe Backlash

Getty

"I do not come from money, at all, and typically I would be the person to step up to the plate to help..." Hall explains on the page created to help his family rebuild following a devastating fire.

Todrick Hall has defended himself against backlash surrounding a GoFundMe page he set up for his family.

At the beginning of April, Hall created a GoFundMe to help raise funds to get his "entire family back on their feet" after their home burnt down -- something Hall says he was initially hesitant to do, however it was something his fans "convinced" him was better than selling merch.

"A few weeks ago I got a FaceTime call from my little brother... I almost didn't answer because I was in a work meeting, but my brother knows I'm not a FaceTime guy and it was very abnormal for him to call me multiple times back to back," Todrick wrote on the page.

He went on to share, "I answered the call to him screaming and freaking out the house was burning down. He was home alone and trying to call my parents and no one was answering."

His mother was in fact with Hall at the time in Los Angeles, "So I ran downstairs to let her know and she was as you can expect very devastated."

The page initially asked for $10,000, a goal which has now been met and continues to grow. However, some fans were skeptical as to why Hall couldn't provide the funds himself, being a successful recording artist; the criticism grew louder after he then had what appeared to many as a swanky birthday party.

"Todrick Hall posted a GoFundMe asking strangers for 10K for his family house that burned down but then hosted his birthday party last night where he had horses and a petting zoo… like…" one highly popular tweet claimed.

Meanwhile, Hall took to Instagram to share screenshots of the abuse he has been receiving regarding the GoFundMe account, which include aggressive homophobic and racial slurs. While he said he doesn't "expect everyone to understand my life" and said "I know I'm not for everyone," he called the "level of hate" not only unacceptable but "dangerous."

"I hate that I even have to respond to this," Hall captioned the carousel of insults, before saying, "I just want to be crystal clear, I would NEVER spend money that my fans raised during a traumatic time for my family on a birthday party."

"I wouldn't under these circumstances spend my own money on a party either," he added, claiming everything at the celebration was "either gifted or sponsored" and organized by someone close to him who "wanted to celebrate me on my birthday and going away party."

He also thanked fans for their support.

He previously explained on the GoFundMe page that he has helped his family but is going through his own "transitional" period following the pandemic and strikes just last year.