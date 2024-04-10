Man Arrested After Mother Found 'Fused' to Maggot and Feces-Covered Bed: Police

Upper Chichester Township Police

After forcing their way into Daniel Klein's suburban home just outside of Philadelphia, police quickly discovered the horrific conditions his unconscious mother hand been living in.

A wellness check turned into an alleged horror show after a concerned neighbor called police in Upper Chichester, Pennsylvania on Sunday.

The neighbor touched base with the Upper Chichester Township Police Department after they noticed several Amazon packages piling up at the front door, along with unopened food packages, per a press release from the department.

Further, the neighbor in this Philadelphia suburb had reportedly not seen 51-year-old Daniel Klein or his mother -- who lived with him -- in "months," per police.

When police arrived on the scene, they said there was no answer at the front or back door. Peering in the windows, they saw trash piled up and flies on the windows. Due to the potentially hazardous living conditions inside the home and the lack of response, police forced entry into the residence.

Inside, they made contact with Klein amid more trash and food packages, partially blocking the front entryway and making it so the door would be difficult to open, per the release. They also noticed what was described as a "foul odor."

Upon request, Klein took them back to his mother's room, where they found her lying on the bed unconscious but breathing. Officers noted the blanket on top of her was soiled. At that point, EMS was called to the scene.

It was the EMS responders who removed the blanket, revealing an even more horrifying situation. According to the release, the woman's lower half was "covered in dried feces and maggots," and she had what police described as "ram's horn toenails."

Even worse, upon examination, it was discovered that Klein's unconscious mother was "fused" to the bed sheets.

"This is one of the worst cases I've seen in my four years as district attorney here," Deleware County DA Jack Stollsteimer told Philadelphia's WPVI. "And for this person, the defendant Klein, to do this to his own mother, it's just -- I can't even imagine."