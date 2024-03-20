Parents of Woman Found 'Melted' to Sofa Are Sentenced In Horrifying Case

WAFB / Facebook

The pair previously pleaded no contest to manslaughter charges in the death of their daughter, whose remains were found partly submerged in a hole in a couch covered from head to toe in urine, liquid feces, maggots and insect bites.

The parents of Lacey Ellen Fletcher -- whose body was found "fused" to a sofa by her own excrement -- have been sentenced to 40 years, with a 20-year suspension and 5 years supervised probation.

Sheila and Clay Fletcher, both 66, had initially been indicted by a grand jury on second-degree murder charges back in 2022; they pleaded not guilty at the time, before pleading no contest to reduced charges of manslaughter in February 2024.

"They were negligent, yes," the couple's defense attorney Steven Moore told The Daily Mail last month. "It is clear they were negligent. They loved her to death, and that is the true statement of what the Fletchers are."

East Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office

Coroner Dr. Ewell Bickham previously said the victim, who was 36 at the time of her death, had been on the same couch for at least 12 years, saying she essentially "melted" into the furniture.

In a horrific scene, Lacey's emaciated body was discovered partially naked, sitting upright and partly submerged in a hole in a couch covered from head to toe in urine, liquid feces, maggots and insect bites at her parents' otherwise neat single family home.

Her feet were crossed underneath her on the couch deep inside the hole that her long-suffering body had worn through both the upholstery and cushion. Additionally it has been reported that Lacey had fecal matter on her face, chest and abdomen. Her hair was matted, knotted and filled with maggots – and she weighed less than 100lbs.

Lacey died while her parents were away on a weekend trip.

The cause of death, Bickham said, "stemmed from severe medical neglect, which led to chronic malnutrition, acute starvation, immobility, acute ulcer formation, osteomyelitis which is bone infection which led finally to sepsis."