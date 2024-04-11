'Bridgerton' Season 3 Trailer Drops: Penelope and Colin Romance Takes Center Stage

Netflix

Penelope joins forces with Colin on her search for a husband, but that plan takes a few complicated turns.

Dearest gentle readers ... the Bridgerton Season 3 trailer has finally arrived.

When the Netflix series returns, Penelope Featherington -- played by Nicola Coughlan -- is on the hunt for a husband and surprisingly joins forces with Luke Newton's Colin Bridgerton to find a fitting suitor.

"We have been apart for far too long," the Julie Andrews-voiced Lady Whistledown opens the first look at the upcoming season of the hit series

"I cannot live at home any longer, I must take a husband," Penelope is heard saying, before Colin offers to mentor her -- clearly eager to win back her friendship after his disparaging words about her last season amid her long-held crush.

"Seems as though every Bridgerton was born to attract notice, for some of us notice is very slight," she says as the pair shake hands and begin their quest.

Netflix

However, the pair seem to be finding it harder than they imagined as the audience sees Penelope working on her skills of flirtation with Colin and miserably failing.

"I would not be angry if you found me a lost cause," Penelope tells Colin, as he responds, "You must not say such things. You are Penelope Featherington. Do not forget that."

Of course, as their friendship starts to transition into something more romantic and Colin discovers his true feelings for Penelope, she finds a new suitor in Lord Debling's (Sam Phillips).

"Mother do you believe the best foundation for love is friendship?" Colin asks as the delicate voice of Andrews is overheard saying, "What is the primary force that guides us along our paths --- is it our minds or our hearts?"

Bridgerton returns for its third season in two parts, with Part 1 premiering on May 13, 2024, and Part 2 premiering on June 13, 2024.