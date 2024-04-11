Carnie Wilson Shares How She Dropped 40 Pounds -- And It's Not Ozempic (Exclusive)

Instagram

"I listened to my body, and it was just pure elimination of those foods that got me on track, and I feel so much better," Wilson shared.

Carnie Wilson is feeling lighter -- in more ways than one!

Just days after the Wilson Phillips front woman showed off her 40-pound weight loss, she spoke to TooFab about how she shed the weight.

"Just took it off in the last seven months," Wilson revealed, while promoting her new AXS TV cooking show, Sounds Delicious. "There was a part of me that said I'd love to be 25-pounds down by the time we do this show, but I had no idea I was going to embrace this whole new way of eating."

That new way of eating she's adopted? Cutting out sugar and gluten.

"That's a huge deal for me," the "Hold On" singer said. "I kind of eat the same in the sense, I like to flavor the food and make food taste amazing. I love herbs and citrus and all that stuff, different types of salt I play with -- truffle salt and pink salt."

Wilson continued, "My body was telling me that... I didn't feel good. And I was like, 'You know, I battled this my whole life and what am I afraid of the most?' I'm afraid to give up the gluten -- the croissants, the bagels. I'm afraid to give up the breads. I'm afraid to give up deserts and sugar."

But what she was more afraid, was the potential disease and health complications she could encounter should she continue eating the way that she was.

"I thought to myself? 'What am I more afraid of? Getting diabetes? Heart disease... that's what I should be really afraid of,'" she added. "I've been eating this way for many years, and it's time. So, I listened to my body, and it was just pure elimination of those foods that got me on track, and I feel so much better."

Wilson gave fans a look at her trimmed-down figure over the weekend, sharing a before and "during" her health journey, which she says is far from over.

"This is 40 pounds down. I feel really different. I need to start exercising more to make the scale start to move again, but I'm so proud and pumped. Knowing that I did this PURELY through diet - no gluten or sugar, no butter and keeping fats down too," the daughter of Beach Boys front man, Brian Wilson, wrote next to photo split. "Lately I have indulged in cheese and nuts which have more fat. If I chose not to eat corn tortillas, nuts and cheese - there's no way I could keep this up. I have totally adjusted my eating habits to satisfy my cravings but in a realistic way. And it's a miracle . 💋Hope this inspires someone."

As for what motivated her to share the method behind her body transformation, Wilson said that the current weight loss drug trend -- Ozempic, Mounjaro and others -- did play a factor, though she's not knocking anyone who goes that route.

"It's so funny, because anyone that's in the limelight, they lose weight and they just automatically go, 'Oh it's Mounjaro, oh it's Ozempic.' And I found myself getting a little bit defensive -- not that I put that down, but that wasn't what I did," she stressed. "And I don't think it's fair that someone just assumes."

As someone who has had weight loss surgery, opting for a Lap-Band procedure, which per the Cleveland Clinic, "involves placing a silicone band called the Lap-Band around your stomach" to "reduce your stomach capacity and slows the passage of food through your stomach which can retain you to eat less," the 55-year-old musician acknowledged that some people do need that extra help to lose weight, as she did in the past.

"I've had a gastric bypass, I had a Lap-Band, and they helped me lose a lot of weight, and I'm 110 pounds down from my highest weight. So, I did need help, and some people do need that type of intervention," Wilson explained.

But, these new weight loss drugs just weren't for her, telling TooFab that she was too "scared" of the potential side effects that may arise from these fairly new medications.

"It scared me so much that I said, 'I just don't want to take that chance.' It wasn't for me," Wilson said. I don't put anybody down that does it. If it works for them -- great. If they feel good doing it, and they lose the weight and they feel better or they're diabetic and it helps them -- fantastic. It just wasn't for me."

As for her end goal in this weight loss journey, Wilson said she doesn't have a set number in mind, but rather just wants to continue feeling good.

"I'm not really thinking about the number so much. I mean, somewhere like around 160 for me, and I'm just around 200," Wilson said before getting candid about where's she at and where wants to be. "And It's so funny, because there's so many women that would be so ashamed to say, 'I weigh 200 pounds,' but the truth is, I don't find any shame in it at all."

She continued, "I'm so over that. I just really am over it. I don't think anybody should be ashamed. I think you are where you are when you're there, and it's good to acknowledge where you are, and if you want to change it you can."

Now that she has her diet down pat, Wilson said she plans to incorporate some light workouts into her routine, in hopes of seeing even better results.

"I'm still on the journey. I don't really know, but hopefully with exercising a little more... my goal really is to starting yoga and do a little more walking, and if I just keep up my food eating plan and do that, I think I'll get to my goal at least within the next year," Wilson expressed. "I'm in no hurry."