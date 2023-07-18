Erin Napier Highlights Ben's Transformation After Getting 'Hardcore About His Health and Fitness'

The HGTV couple's fans praised Ben for his fitness journey, with Octavia Spencer exclaiming, "Dayum!!!!" after seeing what he looks like now.

Home Town star Erin Napier is celebrating her husband's fitness journey.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, the HGTV star shared a video of her other half Ben Napier getting all dressed up for an unknown occasion. Rocking a fitted button down, khakis and some dress boots, Ben showed off his figure while posing for his wife.

She set the footage to Jim Croce's "You Don't Mess Around with Jim."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

In her caption, Erin wrote that her husband "got hardcore about his health and fitness last winter ahead of his big shoulder surgery that was in march so he could sleep better on his back and lower his [blood pressure]." She added, "mission accomplished 🔥"

Ben took to the comments, tagging People magazine by joking, "What ya think, @people? Can I make the top 50 again? 😏 That's my real motivation." While it seems like he was referring to the publication's Most Beautiful List, he also could have been talking about their Sexiest Man Alive issue -- in which he previously appeared back in 2021.

The couple's many fans flooded Erin's post with more praise, including a few celebrities.

"Dayum!!!!🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥" wrote Octavia Spencer, while Carnie Wilson commented, "Wow just wow!!!! Congrats!!!!!!" Fellow HGTV star Scott McGillivray also added, "Looking slick 🙌," as Mandy Moore liked the post.

Their fans have been commenting on his progress for some time now, most recently after Ben shared a photo of him a couple weeks back in which he and his wife rock matching Chris Stapleton t-shirts. "What happened to Ben? Who is that skinny dude?" wrote one follower, as another said he was "looking very fine."