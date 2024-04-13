Barry Keoghan Spotted Adorably Filming Sabrina Carpenter's Coachella Set

Getty

"barry keoghan filming sabrina carpenter on stage is the reason why i'm alive rn," a fan wrote about the rumored couple, who were first romantically linked in December.

You're doing amazing sweetie! Barry Keoghan showed his support for his rumored girlfriend, Sabrina Carpenter, at Coachella.

During Carpenter's set at the festival on Friday, Keoghan was seen filming the singer's performance on his phone, according to footage posted by concertgoers on social media.

In the footage, Keoghan, 31, who rocked a Burberry festival fit, could be seen recording a video of Carpenter, 24, on his phone as he watched on from the front row. While Carpenter performed her song, "bet u wanna," the Oscar nominee -- who was shot by fans from behind -- followed his girlfriend with his camera while she walked across the stage and sang on a balcony of a blue motel that was created for her Coachella set.

Meanwhile, as shown in other footage from Carpenter's performance, the "Nonsense" singer made a peace sign, and waved at Keoghan in the crowd at one point, with the concertgoer who filmed the flirty moment turning their camera to show Keoghan's creation.

While the lower half of the Saltburn actor's face was covered by a Burberry scarf, he appeared to enjoy Carpenter's subtle shoutout.

Fans went wild after footage of Keoghan supporting Carpenter at her Coachella set was posted online.

"barry keoghan he's just the biggest fan of sabrina carpenter," a user wrote on X.

"barry keoghan filming sabrina carpenter on stage is the reason why i'm alive rn," a fan shared in an X post alongside footage of Keoghan recording Carpenter.

"i need a word stronger than obsessed for barry keoghan and sabrina carpenter," another added.

Carpenter's Coachella debut the same day she released her new single, "Espresso," along with a beach-themed music video.

Keoghan shared his support for the fun track on Instagram, taking to the comments section of one of Carpenter's Instagram posts about the release of her new song./

"my give a f--ks are on vacation… espresso is out now🤎," she captioned her post, to which Keoghan commented, "Tuuuuunnnne M’darlin !!✌🏻😝 ☕️ 👸🏼."

Carpenter and Keoghan were first romantically linked in December when they sparked dating rumors after they were seen together in a parking lot. The two continued to fuel rumors when were spotted out in Los Angeles for pre-Valentine's Day date night in February.

The rumored couple appeared together at the Vanity Fair Oscar party last month, with the pair posing for photos next to one another on the red carpet. They were also seen together inside the party.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.