Barry Keoghan and Sabrina Carpenter Fuel Romance Rumors With Pre-Valentine's Day Date Night

Getty

Barry Keoghan and Sabrina Carpenter are continuing to fuel rumors that they're an item thanks to their most recent outing.

The Saltburn actor and the "Nonsense" singer were spotted out in Los Angeles Monday for a pre-Valentine's Day date night.

The pair were photographed as they left West Hollywood hot spot, Delilah

For the occasion, the Girl Meets World actress, 24, wore a little black dress that she paired with a leather jacket and leather knee-high boots. The Oscar-nominated actor meanwhile, sported a white T-shirt, green pants and white sneakers. Keoghan, 31, completed his look with a red bomber jacket.

The pair first sparked dating rumors in December they were seen together in a parking lot. Since then, they have been spotted together at several L.A. eateries. including Nobu and Luna Luna.

Keoghan's last relationship was with Alyson Sandro, with whom he shares a son, Brando. The pair reportedly split in July 2023. The pair have remained friendly, however, with the Masters of the Air star calling her "an incredible mother," in a recent interview with GQ.

Carpenter, meanwhile, has been linked to Shawn Mendes, Griffin Gluck, Joshua Bassett and Dylan O'Brien.

While Keoghan has kept quiet about their relationship, a source tells Entertainment Tonight that, "Barry and Sabrina have been spending time together," and as recently as last Friday, "the couple had dinner at Nobu before heading to the Hotel Bel-Air."

"Barry was also spotted at Sabrina's home over the weekend, sharing a kiss goodbye when he left," the source added.

As far as his newly cemented "sex symbol" status is concerned, Keoghan told the outlet it feels "unreal."

"It's crazy... It's definitely new to me. I've not been in this position before, but it's nice to kind of go from that to this, you know, to show that range as well," he said. "You know the reaction has just been... just unreal."