Jill Duggar Announces Heatbreaking Stillbirth of First Daughter at Just Four Months Pregnant

Instagram

Former '19 Kids and Counting' star Jill Duggar shared the tragic loss she and husband Derick Dillard have endured on Instagram, with comfort coming from family members and fans.

The Duggar family has suffered a tragic loss as Jill Duggar Dillard announces the heartbreaking stillbirth of their fourth child, and first daughter. Jill was just four months pregnant.

The 19 Kids and Counting star and her husband Derick Dillard shared the heartbreaking news on both of their Instagram accounts, revealing that they had lost their daughter Isla Marie Dillard, who was expected in August.

"💔It is with heavy hearts that we announce the stillbirth of our beautiful baby girl, Isla Marie Dillard," the couple wrote. "Jill was 4 months pregnant (due in August) when we found out that our baby died in utero."

"From the moment we found out we were pregnant, we couldn’t wait to meet our baby," they continued. "Isla was much loved from the start, and her 3 big brothers were so excited to introduce her to their world." Jill and Derick share sons Israel David, 9, Samuel Scott, 6, and Frederick "Freddy" Michael, 21 months.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

The couple concluded their statement with thanks, writing, "We appreciate your prayers as we continue to grieve and heal from the loss of our little Isla Marie. 😭"

Relatives from both sides shared their condolences, with sister Jinger Duggar commenting, "Love you so much, sis. Continuing to uphold you all in prayer. Sweet little Isla will be missed." Derick's sister-in-law Deena echoed the sentiment, adding, "We love you all. We are continuing to pray. Isla Marie is so loved. Forever our first girl. 💗"

Brother James Duggar commented, "🙏🏻 love you all😭💞," while cousin Amy posted, "Isla Marie such a beautiful name and meaning. Praying continuously. God has a plan through all the heartbreak. You've been on my mind and in our prayers and will continue to be. 💞 We love y'all so much."

Jill and Derick famously separated and distanced themselves from the sprawling Duggar family and the show back in 2017. The couple was wed as part of the long-running series in 2014.

They subsequently participated in the 2023 Prime Video series Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets, which came two years after the show's cancellation by TLC following the arrest of JIll's brother Josh Duggar.

The former reality star blasted family patriarch Jim Bob Duggar in her tel-all book Counting the Cost, also released in 2023, saying that he's treated her more harshly than since-disgraced Josh. "You treat me worse than my pedophile brother," she wrote in the book.