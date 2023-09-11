Jill Duggar Claims Father Jim Bob Treated Her 'Worse' Than Brother Josh

"You treat me like I'm a prodigal who's turned her back on you," Jill writes in 'Counting the Cost.' "You treat me worse than you treat my pedophile brother."

Jill Duggar is calling out her father in her new book.

In an excerpt from Jill's upcoming tell-all, Counting the Cost, the reality TV alum compared her father Jim Bob's treatment of her to how he dealt with her eldest brother Josh, accusing her father of treating her worse than he treated the since-disgraced Duggar.

Fans of the franchise will recall that Josh, who is currently in prison on charges of downloading and possessing images of child sex abuse, also inappropriately touched four of his sisters and one babysitter when he was a teenager. The family confirmed the news in 2015, noting that Jill and sister Jessa were two of the victims.

In the excerpt, released exclusively by People Monday, Jill details a meeting between her and her husband Derick and her parents Michelle and Jim Bob -- along with a moderator -- as conflict between Jill and her parents came to a head. At that same moment, Jim Bob was approached by a young woman who complimented him and asked for a video together.

"You think I'm some kind of horrible person just because I wear pants and have a nose ring, and yet you see that girl outside and praise her," Jill recalls telling her father at the time. "That's why I'm crying, Daddy. I'm evolving and changing, just like that girl out there, but you can't see it. You treat me like I'm a prodigal who's turned her back on you. You treat me worse than you treat my pedophile brother."

Responding to the excerpt, Jim Bob and Michelle said they love all their children "very much," but do not believe a public forum is best way to resolve family conflict.

"We love all of our children very much. As with any family, few things are more painful than conflicts or problems among those you love," the couple said in a statement to People. "We do not believe the best way to resolve conflicts, facilitate forgiveness and reconciliation, or to communicate through difficulties is through the media or in a public forum so we will not comment."

