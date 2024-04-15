Kenya Moore Confirms RHOA Return, Porsha Williams Excited About 'New Girls' in Return

Getty

As 'The Real Housewives of Atlanta' puts together its retooled sixteenth season, Kenya Moore has revealed she will be back as the "longest-standing Peach," joining returning Housewife Porsha Williams, who's excited about "the new girls."

While The Real Housewives of Atlanta faces a major retooling and recasting ahead of its upcoming Season 16 relaunch, fans can rest assured that there will at least be a couple of familiar faces to latch onto.

In particular, Kenya Moore has confirmed that she will be returning, declaring herself the "longest-standing peach," in an Instagram post shared over the weekend. "I may be Gone With the Wind Fabulous, but I’m not Going anywhere! 🍑" she captioned her celebration of the news.

Her fellow Housewives, past and present, were definitely here for it, too, with Melissa Gorga writing, "There she is 😍," while Kandi Burruss filled her comment with emojis: "❤️😍❤️😍❤️😍." Tamra Judge confirmed, "Love to see it 🙌🏼🥁💜" and Eva Marcille chimed in with, "Yassssss sweet 16."

Porsha Williams, Kenya's longtime RHOA co-star who joined with her at the same time way back in Season 5, also shared her excitement, penning, "Sweet 16 🔥 Twirl on that."

Of course, Porsha is also celebrating her own return to the franchise. After two seasons off, the former Housewife announced in February, she would again be a current Housewives with Season 16.

At the moment, only she and Kenya have been confirmed as returning with the rest of the cast expected to be new faces. This despite a source reporting to People that filming is expected to get underway next month. We're gonna need some more cast announcements stat, Bravo!

"I’m just excited to mix with the new girls," Porsha said on an Amazon Live last week. And I don’t really know who they are. I know that’s probably one of the questions, but I’m just hoping there’s some grown-a-- women."

She went on to say that she's hoping to build a real bond and connection with these new women, saying that she's hoping they can "really have real relationships ... I'm excited to have new friends."

"I say that a little bit lightly because I can be your friend or we could be your enemy, whatever that may be, but I'm really looking forward to what I used to miss about the show, which was that sisterhood," she clarified.

"You know if you're up, we're celebrating you, if you're down, we're gonna pull you up, you know, we're going to be there for you," she added. "I need a little bit of both of that. So, I'm excited for that. I'm truly, truly, genuinely excited."

Porsha is coming off a relatively short-lived marriage, having just filed for divorce on February 22 from Simon Guobadia after 15 months of marriage, as first reported by People.

Almost their entire relationship happened between her last RHOA season and now, so it remains to be seen how much of that she'll be willing to unpack. The couple did appear together on spinoff Porsha's Family Matters in 2021. Porsha also appeared on last year's Real Housewives Ultimate GIrls Trip.

Kenya is also coming off of a divorce, having finalized her separation from Marc Daly just this past December after more than three years. "I'm excited for this next chapter in my life," she told People at the time. "As a hopeless romantic, I still believe my forever person exists and know I'll have my happily ever after ending after all."

Speaking of being friends or enemies, as Porsha was above, she and Kenya have enjoyed a frenemies type of relationship -- at times rather ugly -- for years on the show. Their reunion will surely be the first thing fans latch onto as they otherwise face having to meet new people.

Kandi Burruss announced her own RHOA exit on February 4 after 14 seasons, with Marlo Hampton following suit on February 24. Andy Cohen confirmed Sanya Richards-Ross' exit on his podcast, leaving the fates of Drew Sidora and Shereé Whitfield unknown.

Back in February, Kenya told Entertainment Tonight she'd love the chance to work with Porsha again. "Honestly, the fans would love that, I would love it," she said. "We've had some magical moments on TV. I think that it would be brilliant casting."