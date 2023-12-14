NeNe Leakes Reacts to Comments About Her Recent Appearance, Says She's Aging 'Backwards'

Instagram

"We definitely ain't trying to go forward so we gonna definitely age this thang backwards," said the RHOA alum, who celebrated her 56th birthday on Wednesday.

56 looks good on Nene Leakes!

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum -- who turned 56 on Wednesday -- took to her Instagram Stories to address comments about her appearance after fans praised her apparent new look on Instagram.

"So many people are reaching out to me like, 'Oh my gosh, NeNe. You look great, you look amazing, you look this, you look that,'" NeNe, 56, shared in a video. "Uh, we gonna age this thang backwards, now. We definitely ain't trying to go forward so we gonna definitely age this thang backwards."

"I'm gonna be fighting, baby. I'm gonna be fighting to the end!" she added. "Say what you want, but I'm gonna be fighting to the end, baby. Listen, it's a fight over here."

This came after the reality star posted a series of stunning photos of herself celebrating her 56th birthday, sharing several Instagram posts on Wednesday. In the majority of the posts, Nene rocked a body-hugging, leather strapless dress with lace details, accessorizing with a birthday tiara.

"Happy Birthday Nene girllllllll," she captioned one of the posts. "We gone put this thang in reverse and start aging backwards. Imma take it.🤞🏾we gone party on Instagram today."

After she shared the posts, NeNe's fans and celebrity pals alike took to the comments section to send their birthday wishes, and gush over her party look.

"This whole look EATS DOWNNNNN !!! 😍😍😍😍😍😍🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥," a fan wrote.

"Bodied this Ms. Leakes," another user said, while another commented, "You've been on 🔥🔥🔥😍🔥🔥🔥 lately !!! Up'ed it !!!"

It appears that fans have been praising the Bravolebrity's apparent new look all month.

Last week, NeNe made a statement when she rocked an NSFW body-hugging Jean Paul Gaultier dress that features art of a naked woman, with the photos of her wearing the dress throwing her followers into a frenzy.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, NeNe showed off her curves while rocking a cutout one-piece bathing suit as she began her "birthday countdown." The hot pics had her fans going wild.

"Ma'am!!! How are you aging backwards? 😍😍😍," a user wrote.