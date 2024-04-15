Tom Cruise Has Given Dakota Fanning a Birthday Gift Every Year Since 'War of the Worlds'

Getty / Everett

Dakota Fanning revealed how "thoughtful" Tom Cruise has been throughout her life since working together on the 2005 film War of the Worlds.

During a recent interview for Harper's Bazaar with Andrew Scott to promote their Netflix series Ripley, the actress shared she got her first cell phone as a gift from her former costar.

After Scott correctly guessed the answer to, "Who gave Dakota her first cell phone?" saying, "Okay, well it's going to be some Hollywood icon... Tom Cruise?" Fanning confirmed that the actor gifted her a Motorola Razr while working together on the film.

"Oh, my God, I was so excited," the actress recalled of her 11th birthday gift from the A-list actor.

However, she "didn't have anybody to call or text at that time," but insisted she felt very special walking around with the flip phone.

"You know, I was 11," she said. "But I loved having it. I loved it. I felt so cool."

Cruise has continued to remember Fanning's birthday every year since their time together on the sci-fi thriller.

"Tom sends me a birthday gift every year, and has since that birthday," Fanning revealed, including her recent 30th. "Yea, so thoughtful, really really nice."

"That's lovely, he's never given me anything," Scott quipped before looking down the camera.