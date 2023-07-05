Tom Cruise Hopes to Make Mission: Impossible Movies Until He's 80

Getty / Disney

Looks like Tom Cruise' Ethan Hunt isn't going anywhere anytime soon!

"Harrison Ford is a legend; I hope to be still going. I've got 20 years to catch up with him," the Top Gun: Maverick actor noted. "I hope to keep making Mission: Impossible films until I'm his age."

Ford recently reprised his role as the titular character in the Indiana Jones franchise, having returned at the age of 80 after nearly 42 years since the first film, Raiders of the Lost Ark hit theaters.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny opened in theaters June 30 and serves as the final installment of the series, at least for Ford.

Cruise's latest Mission: Impossible installment, meanwhile, comes just as he turns 61. According to the film's co-writer and director Christopher McQuairrie, Hunt's adventures have only just begun in the Mission: Impossible universe.

"Look, we're still shooting 8 and there's any number of ways that that story could play out. When you're watching Mission: Impossible, and watching the team go through these adventures, you're having some sense of what it's like to make a Mission: Impossible movie," McQuairre told Entertainment Weekly.

"There's always a plan, the plan always changes, everything goes completely awry, and hopefully everything always turns out alright in the end. But you never really fully understand, or trust where it is you're going, until you get there."

Paramount's Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One opens in theaters July 12 and features Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementieff, Rebecca Ferguson, Esai Morales, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, and Angela Bassett.