Crystal Kung Minkoff Exits Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: 'It Was an Honor'

Getty

Minkoff took to Instagram Monday to announce the news, calling the moment, "bittersweet."

"I just wanted to share the news that I will not be coming back to film season 14 of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," Minkoff said in a video shared to her feed. "It's very bittersweet. Never did I think I would've been asked to do this show in a million years, let alone film it for three seasons. Every single year I was asked back, it was a blessing. It was an honor."

Minkoff was the first Asian American housewife on the show's history. In her video, she weighed in on the significance of that title.

"Being the first Asian American on Beverly Hills was a lot of weight on my shoulders that I have since just have really understood the magnitude of what that meant for people," she continued.

During her three seasons on the series, Minkoff was candid about her struggles with an eating disorder and navigating health issues with her father. She also opened up about familial spats, and showcased her sometimes-strained relationship with her brother on-screen.

"I just wanted to thank you guys for being such an incredible support for me," Minkoff added. "And I hope that I have been for you, sharing my story with my ED, sharing stories about my father and his Alzheimer's. I've heard so many incredible stories from you guys."

While she's leaving RHOBH, Minkoff hinted that her time on-screen may not be over.

"This is not goodbye, this is see you soon," she said, concluding her announcement. "I have some other things going on that I will be sharing with you soon that I'll still be able to connect with you because at the end of the day, that is been my biggest gift of filming. This show is connecting with so many of you with your beautiful stories."

Minkoff joins the latest swath of Housewives to be leaving the Bravoverse, including Annemarie Wiley, who was not asked back to RHOBH following her short season 13 run, and Lisa Rinna, who exited the series following season 12.