Annemarie Wiley 'Disappointed' After Apparent Firing From Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills

Wiley says she "just got word" she "will not be returning," opening up about her disappointment, mistakes and how she hoped to show "the real me" with footage that was "taped, but never shown."

Annemarie Wiley is a one and done Housewife.

On Thursday morning, she confirmed she had been cut from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills -- making it very clear in her post that it was not her decision to step away from the Bravo series in her Instagram post.

"I just got word today that I will not be returning to 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.' To say that I'm disappointed is an understatement," she began.

"I never auditioned for this show. The show found me and asked me to be on it out of the blue 6 weeks after the cast had already started filming. I was thrown into filming 2 weeks later, mid season," she shared. "I was very excited about the opportunity, and I thought following exactly what I was instructed to do throughout filming last season was the way the 'game was played.' Listening to what I was instructed to do was a rookie mistake."

Wiley shared her biggest disappointment is that "the fans never got to see the real me or even a glimpse of my unique life story," before joking, "Contrary to what was shown on TV, I am not obsessed with the esophagus! LOL" Throughout the season, she and costar Sutton Stracke got into a weird medical argument about the size of Strace's esophagus and the drugs she takes to manage her condition; that and a fight with Crystal Kung Minkoff were about the extent of her storylines.

"What I am is a woman, a proud black woman, who is truly blessed with a wonderful strong black man as my husband who lifts me and our four wonderful children up with so much love and positivity on a daily," wrote Wiley, whose husband is Marcellus Wiley.

As for what she hoped to show on the show, she said she wanted to highlight "a solid black family unit and that 'true black love' exists, even in Beverly Hills ... my struggle with losing my mother to lung cancer within weeks of taping, and my struggle with adoption trauma and what was going to be, and still will be, a new life journey for me to find my biological parents."

She said all of those stories were "taped, but never shown last season ... among other things."

She ended her post by thanking the fans who "saw the REAL me," before wishing her costars good luck with the next season and showing her appreciation to Bravo.

"As an athlete, challenges only make you stronger and more determined to prosper!" she concluded. "I'm excited for the new opportunities ahead that celebrate positivity, truth, authenticity, and the values I truly align with."