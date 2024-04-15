Robyn Dixon Says She Was 'Fired' From Real Housewives of Potomac After 8 Seasons

Bravo

"I will not be returning for season 9 of The Real Housewives of Potomac," says Robyn Dixon. "I was fired, for lack of better words."

The reality TV star announced her departure from the franchise on a new episode of her Reasonably Shady podcast, alongside now-former co-star, Gizelle Bryant.

"Yes, I will not be returning for Season 9 of The Real Housewives of Potomac," Dixon shared. "It's reality. The network did not invite me back. I was fired, for lack of better words. I will not sugar-coat the situation and say, 'Ooh I am walking away and this is a break' or anything like this. This is a network decision."

Dixon was one of the franchise's original cast members when the series premiered in January 2016, alongside Bryant, Ashley Darby, Karen Huger, Charrisse Jackson-Jordan and Katie Rost.

Bryant, Darby and Huger were all part of the Season 8 cast, alongside Candiace Dillard Bassett, Dr. Wendy Osefo, Mia Thornton and Nneka Ihim.

Despite being axed rom the long-running Bravo series, Dixon told Bryant that she's in a good place and at peace with with her exit from the show.

"I'm okay with it because nothing lasts forever. I've had a very long run on the show, and I just really appreciate that time and the opportunity that I had on the show," the mother of two said, before thanking the network and Truly Original, the production company behind RHOP.

Dixon continued, "Thank you to the fans who have watched us from day one. I do want to especially thank all of the fans and viewers who have supported me, showed love to me. Whether you directly sent me love or you prayed for me or you have positive thoughts around me, I appreciate you. And I hope I inspired you -- the viewers, the fans -- to live your life authentically, to not feel pressure to change for anyone or impress people, and just to be yourself."

As for the timing of her announcement, Dixon said she wanted to wait until RHOP had wrapped for the season before she shared the news.

"I wanted to speak my own business, my own life, my own news, and I wanted to share it out of my own mouth when the time was appropriate. And I felt like the appropriate time would be once Season 8 of The Real Housewives of Potomac was finished airing, which it is now finished airing; the last reunion episode just went off last night," Dixon said Monday morning while recording the podcast.

"And I wanted to respect the network and respect the show and wait until the season ended, which I think makes sense."

While she accepted the network's decision to move forward without her, Dixon did get emotional as she addressed Bryant, her longtime best friend.

"I really want to say I love you," she said. "It's been such a fun, amazing, stressful, crazy, wild journey the past eight years. I couldn't imagine doing what we did with anyone else."

"To my green-eyed bandit, my partner in crime." Dixon added. "Although we still have Reasonably Shady, I'm still going to talk to you all the time and see you all the time, I hate that that part of our friendship is not there anymore."

Dixon's announcement comes just weeks after Bassett said she, too, would no longer be returning to the show following her six-season run.

"As I embark on a new chapter after six remarkable years with The Real Housewives of Potomac, I am filled with gratitude for the enriching friendships, personal growth and moments of introspection that have defined this journey," Bassett told People.

"With a whirlwind of new opportunities and responsibilities on my plate, I have decided to take a break from RHOP," she continued. "This is not a farewell, but a 'see you later.'"

She concluded her statement with a message for her fans, saying, "Your unwavering support has been my guiding light, and I look forward to the exciting adventures that lie ahead -- and more importantly, sharing them all with you!"

It was a tough season for both Dixon and Bassett, with Dixon, in particular, facing continued pokes at her marriage and many on the cast speculating that her husband, Juan Dixon, had been unfaithful.

The friction between Dixon, Bassett and Bryant also served as a major storyline throughout Season 8, and while she didn't cite the ongoing in-fighting as the reason for her departure, it's possible that this was at least a small factor in Bassett's decision to exit the series.