Jana Kramer Shares Secret to Successful Co-Parenting Relationship With Ex Mike Caussin

Getty

"You have to love your kids more than you hate your ex," Kramer wrote via her Instagram Story when asked how she remains close with her ex-husband.

Jana Kramer is getting real about her co-parenting situation with ex-husband, Mike Caussin.

During an Instagram Q&A Monday, Kramer was asked how she maintains such a close relationship with Caussin following their very public, and tumultuous divorce.

"You have to love your kids more than you hate your ex," Kramer shared. "And I don't hate him just so we are clear. I don't hate anyone. Life is way too short to let anyone affect your present or future. I could hold a grudge and be the nasty ex wife forever if I wanted and forever throw things in his face….but why?"

The One Tree Hill alum shares kids Jolie, 7, and Jace, 4 with Caussin. While they had a few well-documented ups and downs over the course of their relationship -- including Caussin's infidelity -- they broke up for good in April 2021 after nearly six years of marriage.

"There's zero need for that negative energy and there's zero growth in that," Kramer continued. "Our past is our past absolutely and we still can have moments of frustration but we love our kids enough to do what's best for them. I will never be the parent that talks badly about their father to my kids. Our past is not theirs to hold and it causes anxiety that’s not good for the kids."

Now, Kramer is engaged to Allan Russell and focused on creating a healthy, blended family, after welcoming their 5-month-old son, Roman.

"Though again we aren't perfect, I'm proud of the way we have dealt with it," the country singer added, before tagging both Caussin and Russell in her Instagram Story post. "It takes a group effort from all. So thanks @M_Caussin and @SuperiorStriker."

The prompted Caussin to weigh in, with the former NFL star taking to his account to share his perspective on how they "keep the peace."

"Well said @KramerGirl, appreciate you," Caussin said via his Instagram Story. "It really does take each party involved. If one of the three of us chose hatred or negativity, it wouldn't work as well as it currently does."

This isn't the first time he's sung his ex-wife's praises. Back in November, Caussin marked the Thanksgiving holiday by sharing a photo with Kramer, Russell and their kids.