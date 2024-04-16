Julia Fox 'Devastated' After Sudden Death of Gossip TikToker Kyle Marisa Roth

Getty / Instagram

"She was a ray of sunshine and I will miss her deeply," the actress wrote of Roth, who was known for discussing Hollywood blind items on TikTok.

Julia Fox is mourning the death of TikTok star Kyle Marisa Roth, who suddenly passed away last week at the age of 36.

On Monday, Roth's sister, Lindsay, announced the tragic news of her sister's death on Instagram. Many of Roth's fans, including Fox, took to the comments section to express their shock and pay tribute to Roth, who was known for discussing Hollywood blind items on TikTok.

Fox, 34, shared that she's "so devastated" over Roth's death, writing that the news of the internet personality's death has made her emotional.

"I know I never met Kyle in real life, but I really felt like I knew her," the model wrote, commenting on Roth's sister's Instagram post. "I'm so devastated and have been crying ever since the news leaked on TikTok."

"I really hope she [didn't] suffer and I hope she knew how much she touched our lives," Fox added. "She was a ray of sunshine and I will miss her deeply."

Roth's sister, Lindsay, revealed on Monday that her sister died "last week," but said the family doesn't know what caused her sudden passing.

"my sister Kyle Marisa passed away last week. as a family we are still processing and deciding how to properly celebrate and honor her life," she captioned a photo of Roth. "we don’t know what happened yet. i know she touched so many people with her humor, intelligence, beauty, gossip activism, athleticism and more - she had so many gifts."

"if anyone wants to connect about Kyle, im here to talk and share memories," she added. "i will also keep you in the loop on any memorials as they are planned. i am so sorry to those learning about this loss right now. Any prayers thoughts blessings or intentions for this souls smooth transition are welcomed."

Later on Monday, Lindsay shared a post on her Instagram Stories, in which she expressed her gratitude for all of the support following her sister's death.

"Thank you all so much for your sweet messages and memories," she wrote. "I am sharing them with family and it's really made us feel so much better. I will probably be slow responding to messages and calls but they mean the world to me. Thank you."

Roth, who grew a following for reading often controversial blind items, has over 200,000 followers on TikTok. Her last TikTok video -- which was about JoJo Siwa and Tom Sandoval -- was shared on April 7.