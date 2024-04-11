Sister Wives Janelle Brown Shares Touching Tribute to Late Son Garrison on His 26th Birthday

Instagram

"We are missing you terribly today. It's hard to believe you aren't here anymore," the TLC star wrote of Garrison, who passed away at the age of 25 last month.

Sister Wives star Janelle Brown is honoring her late son Garrison Brown on what would have been his 26th birthday.

On Wednesday, the reality star -- who shared Garrison with ex Kody Brown -- shared a touching tribute to Garrison on his birthday, a little over a month after he died at the age of 25 after an apparent suicide.

Janelle posted a compilation video featuring throwback footage and a sweet photo of Garrison celebrating his birthday in the past.

"Happy Birthday Sweetheart. We are missing you terribly today. It's hard to believe you aren't here anymore," she wrote.

"We talked a lot about you today and even went to Texas Roadhouse for dinner (your favorite place 😀)," she added.

The TLC star concluded, "I still feel you nearby sometimes. And I'm grateful we will see each other again when my journey is completed."

On March 5, Garrison was found dead in his home in Flagstaff, AZ after an apparent suicide. He was 25 years old.

According to TMZ, the Flagstaff Police Department responded to a report of a death on March 5, finding Garrison dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. No foul play is suspected. The reality star was reportedly found by his 22-year-old brother Gabriel.

Since his death, Garrison's family and friends have been mourning their loss on social media.

On March 5, Janelle confirmed her son's death on social media with a post echoed on Kody's page.

"Kody and I are deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy Robert Garrison Brown," they wrote. "He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him. His loss will leave such a big hole in our lives that it takes our breath away. We ask that you please respect our privacy and join us in honoring his memory."

A few days later, Janelle looked back at her last Christmas with Garrison.

She took to Instagram to express her gratitude that she and her family, including her late son, were all together for Christmas back in December, noting that she's thankful they photographed the occasion.

Garrison -- whose legal name was Robert Garrison Brown -- was Kody's fourth of six children with Janelle, who shared a family photo from Christmas to Instagram.

"I had all my children together last Christmas. It was amazing as it's hard with everyone’s busy lives to coordinate time like this," she captioned the photo, above. "I am extremely grateful now that we had pictures taken."

In late March, Janelle opened up about how she's doing as she continues to grieve the loss of her son. In an emotional post on Instagram, she expressed gratitude to those who have sent their support following her son's death, and shared photos from Garrison's "beautiful" celebration of life ceremony last month.

"It's been hard to get my brain to work properly again. I am so grateful for the out pouring of love and support I've received these last three weeks," began Janelle.

"The support has been overwhelming. I am honored. So many of you shared stories of your loved ones," she continued. "So many of you wrote of your thoughts and prayers. Thank you from the bottom of my heart ❤️."

The mom of six said that her son "was honored by family members and by his National Guard Unit last Sunday at a celebration of life ceremony," adding that Garrison "would have loved it."