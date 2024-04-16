Olivia Culpo Details Cosmetic Procedures She's Had Done, Denies Plastic Surgery Rumors

Getty

In a TikTok video, the model shared her thoughts on facial injectables, and also addressed speculation that she's had buccal fat removal surgery.

Olivia Culpo is opening up about the cosmetic procedures she's had -- or not had -- done over the years.

While doing a makeup tutorial in a recent TikTok video, the model revealed which types of facial injectables she uses, such as filler, and shut down speculation that she's had plastic surgery, including buccal fat removal surgery.

"I got a lash lift yesterday. My eyelashes look -- it looks like I have lash extensions, or false eyelashes on, like it's pretty intense," Culpo said, adding that the service took four hours. "Beauty is pain!"

The 31-year-old went on to detail the cosmetic procedures and services she gets done, and denied that she's gone under the knife.

"I, for the record, have never had plastic surgery. I don't judge anybody that has," she said, before addressing that fans have accused her of getting buccal fat removal, "because my face is more sunken in now than it was 10, 12, years ago."

Buccal fat removal is a procedure that "can create a slimmer face by surgically removing fat pads in the lower cheek," according to Johns Hopkins Medicine.

"I'll tell you guys exactly what I do," Culpo continued, before pointing to the areas of her face where she gets Botox, revealing she gets the injectables near her eyes and mouth.

She said she doesn't get Botox in her forehead, and previously had an unpleasant experience getting it in her jawline to "slim it," but now she's "embracing [her] natural structure."

The reality star said she's also tried Botox above in her cupid's bow, but was not a fan.

"My lips looked insane," she admitted. "Just too much."

Meanwhile, as for filler, Culpo explained, "When I do filler, I fill my lips. I do not fill my jaw."

"I do not have cheek filler," she added. "I have done fillers in my cheeks before but I haven't in years. I don't want my face to be so concaved."

As she finished up her makeup, Culpo told her followers that happiness about one's appearance comes from within.

"Happiness is definitely an inside job at the end of the day," she said. "You can do all these things because it's fun to you or not, but I just want to be honest."