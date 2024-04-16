Sofía Vergara Goes Instagram Official With Dr. Justin Saliman

Getty/Instagram

"If u ever get a major knee surgery, make sure u get a handsome doctor who will sleep with u that night!!!!" Sofia Vergara tells her Instagram followers.

There will be no waiting at urgent care for Sofía Vergara now that she's made it Instagram official with her very own doctor.

The Modern Family star took to her Instagram to confirm the romance rumors -- that have been circulating since late 2023 -- between her and orthopedic surgeon Dr. Justin Saliman.

Posting to her Instagram Story, Vergara shared how supportive Saliman has been after her knee operation over the weekend.

"If u [sic] ever get a major knee surgery make sure u [sic] get a handsome doctor who will sleep with u [sic] that night!!!!" she captioned a pic of Sallman looking over her leg.

The relationship must be going strong as Vergara even dropped the "L" word for the public to see.

"Luv u [sic] Dr @jdsaliman."

This is not the first time Saliman has been seen with the America's Got Talent judge, either. Vergara was spotted several times in and around Los Angeles in late 2023 on the arm of her new beau.

TMZ also caught the Griselda star and Saliman smiling on another date, with the outlet reporting they were laughing as they exited an Italian restaurant in early February.

The announcement comes a couple months after Vergara's ex-husband Joe Manganiello became Instagram official with his new partner Caitlin O'Connor.

In December 2023, Manganiello and O'Connor made their red carpet debut as a couple at the Children of Armenia Fund gala event in New York City. There, Manganiello was being honored with the COAF Humanitarian Award.

In January, Vergara opened up about why she and the True Blood actor ultimately split. "My marriage broke up because my husband was younger; he wanted to have kids and I didn't want to be an old mom," Vergara told Spanish newspaper El País, according to a translation. Vergara is 51 years old while Manganiello is 47.

"I feel it's not fair to the baby. I respect whoever does it, but that's not for me anymore," she continued.