Joe Manganiello Instagram Official with Caitlin O'Connor After Sofia Vergara Divorce

Getty

The moment came after the couple spent their first Valentine's Day together and as part of a photo dump that included his new show 'Deal or No Deal Island,' a tattoo touch-up, and filming a music video.

As big reveals go, it was perhaps a little underwhelming. But regardless, the Valentine's Day holiday triggered Joe Manganiello making his relationship with actress Caitlin O'Connor Instagram official.

It wasn't a big declaration of affection, nor was the post even spotlighting her or their relationship. Instead, it came as part of a larger photo dump with a variety of things including filming on a new music video, a tattoo touch-up, and his new show Deal or No Deal Island.

Still, she did get a shout-out in the caption, as well as two photos toward the end of the roll while he showed off her stunning Valentine's Day look, as well as a heart-shaped box of chocolates and a massive bouquet of red roses.

Instagram

The post came on the same day that Manganiello was set to join Megan Fox on stage at the 2024 People's Choice Awards, emphasizing just how busy the actor's schedule is right now. Nevertheless, he and O'Connor were all smiles as they celebrated the holiday at a Tool concert.

Manganiello and O'Connor were first connected in September 2023, two months after he and Sofia Vergara announced their split after nearly eight years of marriage, and the same month their divorce was finalized.

In December 2023, Manganiello and O'Connor made their red carpet debut as a couple at the Children of Armenia Fund gala event in New York City. There, Manganiello was being honored with the COAF Humanitarian Award.

Around the same time as things were heating up between Manganiello and O'Connor, Vergara was moving on as well. The Modern Family alum was spotted several times in and around Los Angeles in late 2023 on the arm of orthopedic surgeon Dr. Justin Saliman.

And it looks like things are still going strong for the couple. As recently as earlier this month, TMZ caught the Griselda star and her beau smiling on another date, with the outlet reporting they were laughing as they exited an Italian restaurant.

In January, Vergara opened up about why she and the True Blood actor ultimately split. "My marriage broke up because my husband was younger; he wanted to have kids and I didn't want to be an old mom," Vergara told Spanish newspaper El País, according to a translation. Vergara is 51 years old while Manganiello is 47.

"I feel it's not fair to the baby. I respect whoever does it, but that's not for me anymore," she continued.

"I had a son at 19, who is now 32," she added, referring to her son Manolo, whom she shares with her ex-husband Joe Gonzalez. "And I'm ready to be a grandmother, not a mother. So, if love comes along, he has to come with [his own] children."