Christina Applegate Explains Why She Turned Down Real Housewives Offer 10 Years Ago

On her latest podcast episode, Christina Applegate assesses what kind of Housewife she would have been -- and reveals the Bravolebrities she'd rather hang out with!

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills of the mid-2010 could have looked a lot different as it could have featured a sitcom icon. As it turns out, though, Christina Applegate turned down an offer to join the cast.

The Married... with Children alum revealed the missed opportunity on the latest episode of her Messy podcast with Jamie-Lynn Sigler. It came out while the duo started talking reality TV -- which they admit to overwatching -- with Martin Short, who does not.

"I was asked to be a Housewife for Beverly Hills," dropped a little too casually to the shock of both Sigler and Martin. "They asked me to be one 10 years ago."

The Dead to Me star turned down the role but later wound up becoming friends with the show's executive producer through their kids at school. When she asked him years later if he thought she would have made a good Housewife, he shut it down.

I wouldn't have shown up to any dinners. I would have been in my sweatpants and I'd be laying in bed

According to Applegate, he told her, "It would have been the most boring s--t I have ever seen in my life."

Applegate couldn't exactly disagree, hilariously breaking down why she would have been a disastrous casting choice for the franchise. "I wouldn't have shown up to any dinners," she said. "I would have been in my sweatpants and I'd be laying in bed."

"What fun is that?" she asked. "No. I would be the worst Housewife anyway."

As it turns out, though, Applegate isn't even a huge fan of the show ... or at least, there's another show she prefers. That came out when Short asked her if she could find herself hanging out with any of the Housewives just day-to-day.

Applegate didn't even really hesitate, saying, "No, not at all," before quickly apologizing, "I'm sorry, guys, for the reaction." That apology was probably for the ones she has since befriended. It's not that she dislikes the Housewives, it's just that she would rather hang with the cast of another show.

In fact, she said she's dropped into the DMs and befriended even more of the crew from Below Deck than the Housewives franchise. "I'm more of the Below Deck people because they are interesting," she explained.

While she's not going to be holding a diamond anytime soon, Applegate remains a Housewives and reality TV junkie, admitting that she's probably watched 300 hours of it from her bed in just the past two years.

She's such a fan, she even felt emboldened enough to call out Andy Cohen over Robyn Dixon getting "fired" from The Real Housewives of Potomac.