Kate Hudson Defends Oliver Hudson, Tells Followers To 'Block' Trolls

Kate Hudson has a message for the trolls of the internet coming for her brother Oliver Hudson.

In a make-up tutorial on TikTok, Kate discussed how her brother is now afraid to say anything following the viral comments he made on their podcast, Sibling Revelry, about having "trauma" being raised by their mother, Goldie Hawn.

Kate has now taken matters into her own hands as the protective sister.

"I was like, 'Who cares?' And then I really started thinking about it and I'm like, 'Well, people do care, actually,'" Kate told her followers on TikTok. "It's not nice when people take something out of context or they look at something you're doing and they get all negative about it, and they poke at it and they scrutinize it and they criticize it. And then I started thinking about people who live in that -- like myself or any kind of celebrity, where you kind of have to get used to it because people can be so mean -- you kind of get used to it. Then you kind of realize a lot of those people don't really exist."

Kate said she was baffled that people took time out of their day to call someone out online that they don't even know or be critical of someone's appearance from the comfort of their own home.

She continued, "You go on and you're like, 'Who's this person being so mean to me on here?' And then you go on there and they have zero followers. And they have zero posts and you're like, 'Oh s--t , it's a finsta [fake Instagram account]' It's either a troll. They don't even exist, or someone's actually legitimately trying to make you feel or look bad. And then when you really break that down you're like, 'My god, the amount of energy it takes for someone to s--t on someone else is not only exhausting but not even worth giving any attention to.'"

Kate is not only aiming these words of advice to her brother, but to her followers as well, concluding that they should just "block" the haters.

"So, don't worry about it, and that's what I said to my brother, 'This doesn't matter. No one really cares and those who are writing that stuff and it's loud and it feels bad and you think it feels bad, just remember what I'm saying,'" she said. "These are not people you'd hang out with. These aren't people you break bread with. These aren't people who will enrich your life. So, just block 'em. block 'em. Block. Delete. Bye. And you know what, block anyone who talks s--t about anyone else, too... We don't like people like that anyway."

On the March 18 episode of the brother-and-sister's shared Sibling Revelry podcast, Oliver discussed his journey of self-discovery during a course with the Hoffman Institute, which is about helping "identify negative behaviors, moods and ways of thinking." Through the process, he learned his parents were only repeating behaviors they'd experienced.

"My mother was the one that I had almost the most trauma about interestingly enough because she was my primary caregiver and I was with her all of the time," he shared with guest Bode Miller at the time.

Oliver opened up about his childhood and detailed how she had boyfriends he didn't like and her busy work schedule left him feeling "unprotected at times."