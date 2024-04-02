Oliver Hudson Backtracks Goldie Hawn 'Trauma' Remarks, Says He Was 'Taken Out of Context'

Getty

Oliver Hudson had nothing but love and praise for his mom Goldie Hawn, just a week after saying he felt "unprotected at times" with her and that she was "the one that I had the most trauma about."

Oliver Hudson loves his mom, no matter what he says.

On the latest episode of the brother-and-sister's shared Sibling Revelry podcast, Oliver went on what even the episode description described as "an apology tour after his casual comments were turned into clickbait."

Kate said that she immediately knew his words were going to be misconstrued, telling him, "You used such clickbait words," per the New York Post.

Those words included "trauma," as Oliver had opened up about his childhood, saying that his mother was "the one that I had the most trauma about." He detailed how boyfriends he didn't like and her busy work schedule leaving him feeling "unprotected at times."

He did also note that this was "my own perception as a child who didn't have a dad and needed her to be there and she just wasn't sometimes," while at the same time noting she was around way more often than his biological father, Bill Hudson.

Still, Oliver's comments definitely generated headlines, with the actor arguing that his words were misconstrued. "I'm even afraid to talk about it to inflame this even more," he said on the latest podcast," because everything is taken so far out of context."

Attempting to clarify the words that were pulled from that full podcast, Oliver said, "If you listen to the whole thing, it’s more about my child feelings in that moment rather than me and how I feel about Mom as a parent."

He went on to heap praise on Goldie, saying, "I don't know who I would be without my mother. I can't even fathom it. The love that I have for her and the respect and the reverence that I have for her is beyond anything. So, it was just completely taken out of context."

His original comments came out of his experience with the Hoffman Process course, which is about helping to "identify negative behaviors, moods and ways of thinking." Through the process, he learned his parents were only repeating behaviors they'd experienced.

Despite the negative response to some of his comments about his mother, Oliver said that it was an overall positive experience for him. Through what he learned with the Hoffman Process, he said he's even begun to repair his long-broken relationship with his father.

In the previous podcast, he spoke that his father was "so present" when he would show up, it's just that he didn't show up enough. "It was a perspective shifter for me for sure," he said of better understanding the parental dynamics he grew up with.

"It's an incredible week of enlightenment on who your parents were and are," the podcaster said of his experience at the Hoffman Institute. "The forgiveness and compassion you have for them at the end of this process is unbelievable."

"The forgiveness of my father was huge because his dad left him when he was five years old," he concluded. "My dad didn't do that exactly, but he bailed. You know, so I can't always help but think when we’re parenting, like what am I imprinting upon [my kids]."

Oliver and his sister Kate were raised by Goldie and her longtime partner Kurt Russell, who came into the picture in 1983 -- soon after Goldie's split from Bill.

Both Oliver and Kate have previously praised stepfather Kurt Russell for his role in their lives, with Kate saying in 2021: "I have a stepfather who stepped in and played a huge, huge part in sharing what it is to have a dependable father figure in our life."