Jennifer Love Hewitt Shows Kids' Faces For First Time Ever on Book Cover: See the Pic!

Jennifer Love Hewitt is introducing her kids to her fans -- for the first time ever!

The 9-1-1 actress shared a look at her three children for the very first time on the cover of her new memoir, Inheriting Magic: My Journey Through Grief, Joy, Celebration, and Making Every Day Magical.

The cover, which was designed by artist, Vanessa Rivera, features her and husband Brian Hallisay's three kids Autumn, 10, Atticus, 8, and Aidan, 2.

The photo sees Hewitt with a wand in her hand and a spell book, while Autumn, Atticus and Aidan join in on the mystical moment.

Of her reason to share her children with the world, the Heartbreakers star told E! News, "It was the most stressful decision to show our kids or not show them. But my husband and I felt like we couldn't really tell our story without knowing who they are and how they have made our lives so full and magical."

In Inheriting Magic, due out December 10, Hewitt details how she coped following the death of her mother, Patricia Hewitt, in 2012.

"My kids also saved me in grief," she added. "They are gifts from my mom and have filled our hearts in such an incredible way. This book is for them!"

And for her mom.

"I felt healed enough from losing my mom to finally be able to write about it," Hewitt shared. "I also have seen how creating little bits of magic for my kids and friends makes our memories and everyday lives special. I wanted to honor my mom and how much being a mom means to me and this felt like the best way."

While she's been a public figure for years, Hewitt is excited and ready for fans to get a rare peek inside her real, everyday life.

"The real me. The mom me and not just the public version, which has been so much of my life," she told E!. "It meant a lot in my healing journey to cry and write about my mom, to hurt and still honor her with telling people how special she was and still is in my life."

The I Know What You Did Last Summer star continued, "I reached a greater place of healing from writing this book. But it also shows birthday parties, holidays, how to plan and some family recipes that I hold special. As I create my brand, The Holiday Junkie, I wanted to show why I am that person and how it's a mindset and way of life not just a brand."