Jennifer Love Hewitt Says She Went Through 'A Lot' in 2023 'No One Knew About'

Fans praised the 9-1-1 star for her vulnerability in the comments section as she shared her private struggles and grief.

Jennifer Love Hewitt is reflecting on the ups and downs of 2023.

On Sunday, the actress took to Instagram to open up about her experiences from the past year, revealing that she secretly went through a difficult time that "no one knew about."

In her post, Hewitt, 44, shared a makeup-free selfie, before getting candid with her followers in a lengthy caption.

"This year I went thru a lot no one knew about. And was grateful for that privacy," she began.

"I had the greatest time being a mommy at home with my kids," continued Hewitt, who shares kids Autumn, 10, Atticus, 8, and Aidan, 2, with husband Brian Hallisay. "Learned to be a better baker. Learned it's okay to take time for myself mentally, physically and emotionally. Did a lot of praying and manifesting. Belly laughed more than ever. Had the longest cold of my life. Was forced to have more faith than normal. Learned to love working out as a gain for my mental health. Took chances on myself and my bigger dreams."

The 9-1-1 star -- who lost her mom Patrica to cancer in 2023 -- added, "Sat deeper in grief and was able to let more go. Felt my mom around us and saw signs that she was."

Hewitt went on to share that she "said goodbye to things that don't serve positivity in my life and made room for lots of good things in 2024."

The Ghost Whisperer alum also noted that she celebrated 10 years of marriage with Hallisay, whom she married in 2013, and got some new ink during the year.

Ultimately, Hewitt said that welcomed any teachable moments in 2023, writing that she "truly let whatever I needed to learn to teach me."

"And so here I am," she concluded. "Happy, blessed, grateful and filled with hope. I will be praying our world gets better this year and everyone sees less pain, fear and heartbreak. Love to all and Happy New Year!"

Fans praised Hewitt for her vulnerability in the comments section, and sent their love and support for the new year.