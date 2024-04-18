Kelly Clarkson Walks Off Stage After Accidental Dirty 'Meat' Joke with Henry Golding

CBS

"I mean, are you serious? Those are the words I used?" Kelly Clarkson stuns herself with what she just said after guest Henry Golding asks if a pastrami sandwich for breakfast is a "New Yorker" thing to do.

Even Kelly Clarkson can't believe she said it, so shocked she had to walk off the stage.

On Thursday, Henry Golding dropped by the new New York set of The Kelly Clarkson Show with a question for her studio audience. The British Crazy Rich Asians star was apparently feeling a bit insecure about his breakfast choice.

As he explained it, he was on the phone with a friend when he shared that he was having a pastrami sandwich for his first meal of the day, with the friend responding, "'That is the strangest thing. That's weird. Meat first thing in the morning. No good."

So Golding asked the audience, "Is that like a morning thing to do for New Yorkers?" Immediately, Clarkson and the studio audience told him, "No."

"Okay, so that's a faux pas?" Golding clarified. "Dammit! I just felt like a pastrami sandwich."

But his faux pas was nothing compared to what came out of the American Idol winner's mouth after he questioned whether "meat first thing in the morning" was no good.

"Well, steak and eggs," Clarkson replied. "Yeah, I don't mind meat in the morning." She then tried to change the topic, but only got a couple of words in when her brain realized what she had just said.

Without another word, the talk show host was on her feet with her hands over her head. She bee-lined straight for the camera, and away from Golding, before slowly making her way back.

Seeing the embarrassment on her face, Golding quipped, "Oh dear. We gotta get a fan for you, Kelly. You look a little hot under the collar."

"I mean, are you serious? Those are the words I used?" Clarkson said, looking toward the audience instead of at her guest. "I was like, 'Did I just say that?'"

She then added with a wry smile, "It's not a bad thing though," before finally moving on.

Clarkson has been enjoying a new lease on her newly-single life since her divorce from Brandon Blackstock and relocation (bringing her talk show with her) from Los Angeles to New York. It's also been a healthy journey, with the singer getting noticeably more fit.

In January, guest Kevin James told her she looked "great," which prompted Clarkson to open up a bit about why she was slimming down and focusing more on her health.

"Well, I was told I was pre-diabetic. That was literally what happened. They were like -- and I was like, well, I wasn't shocked," Clarkson shared. "I was a tiny bit overweight. But I wasn't shocked by it. They did, they were like, 'You're pre-diabetic. You're right on the borderline.' I was like, ‘But I'm not there yet.'"