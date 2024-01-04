Kelly Clarkson Explains Stunning Body Transformation and Shares How She Lost the Weight

NBC / Getty

The American Idol winner, who recently divorced Brandon Blackstock back in 2020, also revealed she "never" wanted to get married in the first place.

Kelly Clarkson is getting candid about her recent body transformation.

In a new cover story for People, the American Idol alum revealed how she dropped the weight, and what motivated her to make a change in her life and with her health.

"I was very unhappy in L.A. and had been for several years. I needed a fresh start," Clarkson told the outlet, prompting her to move her epyonomous talk show from Los Angeles to New York City.

"We told NBC, 'I'm not trying to sound ungrateful, I just can't stay here anymore for my mental health; for me and my kids.' They weren’t doing well either," she shared. "For the past few years, I'd just been showing up and smiling and doing what I'm supposed to do, but you can only compartmentalize so long until you break."

With the move from one coast to another, came a shift in habits and The Kelly Clarkson Show host's overall lifestyle.

"We go walk the dogs a few times at the park. We'll go for ice cream because my daughter will wear me down. We'll go make slime and we go to the museum," Clarkson said of her day-to-day in NYC.

"Walking in the city is quite the workout. And I'm really into infrared saunas right now," she added of her fitness routine. "And I just got a cold plunge because everybody wore me down."

As for her diet, the Grammy-winning musician said it's a "healthy mix" of things and listening to her doctor that really helped her lose weight.

"I dropped weight because I've been listening to my doctor -- a couple years I didn't. And 90 percent of the time I'm really good at it because a protein diet is good for me anyway," Clarkson explained. "I'm a Texas girl, so I like meat -- sorry, vegetarians in the world!"

Shifting focus to her health -- both physical and mental -- has allowed Clarkson to be present on her show, telling People, "I was going through a really rough few years, and even in the first season it was rough behind closed doors. Just to be able to come into season 5 feeling good and knowing my kids feel good -- and the dust has settled. Season 5 is my first season to actually enjoy every minute of it."

Elsewhere in the interview, Clarkson discussed her divorce from Brandon Blackstock -- another key factor in this upheaval for the singer, who filed to divorce the country music producer back in 2020.

"I never wanted to get married the first time," Clarkson said. "(Brandon) had children, a religious background, and it was important, I think, for him."

She continued, "But I've never been that person. Because I've been through a couple divorces in my family, I just don't like to put any weight on it. It can happen; it doesn't have to happen. For my kids, I definitely would never even think about it until they're out of my house."

Clarkson, who shares two young kids, River and Remington, with Blackstock, said while marriage is definitely off the table for some time, dating is up in the air, adding, "dating sucks."

"I was single until I was, like, 30, and I forgot how really good at that I am," the "Chemistry" singer said.

But, if she did decide to put herself back out there, Clarkson revealed she has a few musts she'd like to have in a potential partner.

"I told a friend (that a potential partner) would have to be an individual that brings their own life to the table without needing anything from me," Clarkson explained. "It's far more romantic to say, 'I want you, but I don't need anything.'"