Kelly Clarkson Reveals 'Pre-Diabetic' Diagnosis, Says It Prompted Her to Lose Weight

Getty

Kelly Clarkson is getting candid about her recent weight loss.

The conversation was sparked during a taping of her talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show Tuesday, when guest, Kevin James, commented on the singer's slimmed-down appearance, telling Clarkson she looked "great."

"Well, I was told I was pre-diabetic. That was literally what happened. They were like -- and I was like, well, I wasn't shocked," Clarkson shared. "I was a tiny bit overweight. But I wasn't shocked by it. They did, they were like, 'You're pre-diabetic. You're right on the borderline.' I was like, ‘But I'm not there yet.'"

After towing the line for two years, the American Idol alum said she decided to take control of her health.

"Then I waited two years, and then did, however, move into the, 'OK I'll do something about it,'" she continued.

Clarkson's weight loss has been a hot topic as of late, with the singer and talk show host showing off her trim figure on TV and on social media. Discussing her body transformation with People earlier this month, Clarkson credited her move from Los Angeles to New York for cultivating some of her new, healthy habits.

"We go walk the dogs a few times at the park. We'll go for ice cream because my daughter will wear me down. We'll go make slime and we go to the museum," Clarkson said of her day-to-day in NYC.

"Walking in the city is quite the workout. And I'm really into infrared saunas right now," she added of her fitness routine. "And I just got a cold plunge because everybody wore me down."

As for her diet, the Grammy-winning musician said it's a "healthy mix" of things and listening to her doctor that really helped her lose weight.

"I dropped weight because I've been listening to my doctor -- a couple years I didn't. And 90 percent of the time I'm really good at it because a protein diet is good for me anyway," Clarkson explained. "I'm a Texas girl, so I like meat -- sorry, vegetarians in the world!"