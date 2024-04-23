Man Claimed Son-In-Law Killed Daughter But The Truth Is More Twisted -- And 'Incestuous': Prosecutors

Prosecuting Attorney for Fayette County, West Virginia

Surveillance footage told a very different story following the deaths of the man's daughter and son-in-law, while his fellow inmates and family revealed the convicted killer's alleged "incestuous relationship with his daughter."

A West Virginia man who initially claimed his daughter was murdered by his son-in-law, who he then killed in self defense, has now been sentenced to prison time for both deaths.

On Monday, April 22, 62-year-old Carl B. Cox (pictured above) was given two consecutive life sentences following two First-Degree Murder convictions in the slayings of both his daughter, Rhonda Cox, and her husband, James "Jimmy" Neal, II.

The jury recommended mercy on both counts, meaning Cox could be paroled after serving 30 years in prison. He'll be 92 at that time.

According to a press release from the Prosecuting Attorney for Fayette County, West Virginia, authorities responded to a call of a shooting at Cox's home. Upon arrival, he told police he heard a gunshot in his daughter's bedroom, ran in and heard her exclaim her husband shot her.

"Cox further advised that Jimmy Neal still had the gun in his hand and that Neal was wildly shooting around the room," read the release. "Cox advised that he wrestled the gun from Neal and then used the firearm to kill Neal."

But an investigation, surveillance footage and, apparently, Cox's own words to fellow inmates told a very different story.

Per prosectors, the investigation noted that both victims were found "lying in the bed and appeared to have been shot where they were found." Rhonda had been shot in the chest, while Jimmy was hit in the neck, chest, and hand. "Two bullet holes were also found in the mattress near Neal's body further suggesting that Neal had been shot while he was lying in bed," notes the release, which also says there were "no signs of a struggle in the bedroom."

Surveillance footage from inside the home, meanwhile, allegedly showed Cox walking toward the bedroom "with the murder weapon plainly visible in a holster" on his hip -- while Cox reportedly claimed during the trial he left the firearm in the bathroom, where Jimmy must have found it.

Prosecutors also said one inmate housed with Cox while he awaited trial told them he "confessed that he had killed both victims." Another inmate claimed Cox told him he "intended to kill his son-in-law ... because Neal was threatening to come forward with information that Cox had been involved in an incestuous relationship with his daughter, Rhonda, when she was a minor child." Rhonda, however, "got in the way and he killed her as well."

Two other family members allegedly "provided information and evidence" to support the incest allegations as well.

Per WOAY, Cox threatened the prosecuting attorney as the judge read his sentencing decision, claiming "Fayette County" is out to get him in what the outlet called a "profanity-laden tirade." Prosecutor Anthony Ciliberti said Cox "threatened to kill me," but that threat didn't mean he was "going to go away simply because a defendant is going to act that way. We have a job to do,"

Cox's son, Clifford, maintained his father's innocence -- telling WOAY he felt there was a "vendetta" against his dad and saying he didn't believe the incest allegations.

"I lived with them. I was with Rhonda. She basically raised me my whole life," he said. "There was no proof. There was no evidence of an incest relationship over thousands of messages between her and her husband."