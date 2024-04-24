Louisiana Man Sentenced to Physical Castration for Rape of 14-Year-Old Girl Who Got Pregnant

Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office

54-year-old Glenn Sullivan, Sr. also "used threats of violence against [the teen] and her family," said prosecutors, and agreed to physical castration over chemical castration as part of his plea.

A man from Springfield, Louisiana has been sentenced to 50 years behind bars and physical castration after pleading guilty to the rape of a teenage girl.

According to the area's district attorney, Scott M. Perrilloux, 54-year-old Glenn Sullivan, Sr. entered a guilty plea for four counts of second degree rape earlier this month.

The investigation into Sullivan began in July 2022, after a young woman told detectives with the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office "Sullivan had raped her multiple times when she was just 14-years-old."

The teen became pregnant and a DNA test confirmed Sullivan was the father. Through the investigation, detectives also learned Sullivan had "groomed the victim and used threats of violence against her and her family to prevent the young woman from disclosing the rapes," said the prosecutor.

Under Louisiana law, men convicted of certain rape offenses may be sentenced to either chemical or physical castration -- ie, surgical removal of their testicles -- and Sullivan reportedly accepted the latter as part of his plea.

"It has to be done no later than one week prior to his release, so they could do it immediately or they could wait," Assistant District Attorney Brad Cascio told WBRZ, which reports the Department of Corrections is usually responsible for the procedure.

As Sullivan was given 50 years in prison, he could be anywhere up to 104 years old at the time of castration.

"As of right now is this guy going to ever get out, I don't know. But in the future if something were to change and he somehow can parole out early, I want to make sure that we've done everything we can, with our ability, in our office to make sure he never does this again," Cascio told the Louisiana Radio Network.

"I want to say I've had three people ordered to be chemically castrated but, to my knowledge, this is the first physical castration to be ordered," he continued. "I felt that this case was a strong enough case and warranted such action."

"Sex crimes against juveniles are the most malicious crimes we prosecute," added Cascio. "I intend on using every tool the legislature is willing to give us, including physical castration, to seek justice for the children in our community."

Perrilloux, meanwhile, praised the young victim for speaking out.