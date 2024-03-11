Man Who Raped, Shoved Tourist to Her Death Near Famed 'Cinderella' Castle Sentenced

Facebook / GoFundMe

The judge reportedly called the defendant "incredibly callous" while delivering the sentence.

An American citizen who admitted to rape and murder charges after German authorities claim he pushed two female tourists down a ravine -- killing one of them and injuring the other near Neuschwanstein castle last year -- has been sentenced.

On Monday, Troy Phillip Bohling was convicted of murder, attempted murder and rape with fatal consequences and sentenced to life in prison, following the June 14, 2023 incident near the landmark, which has affectionately been called the "Cinderella" castle or "Sleeping Beauty" castle by tourists and locals.

The AP, citing German news agency dpa, said Presiding judge Christoph Schwiebacher called the defendant "incredibly callous" and felt being eligible for parole after 15 years -- a common occurrence in Germany -- "would not be justifiable."

Bohling reportedly admitted to the charges during the start of his trial last month; defendants in the German legal system do not give formal pleas in court.

"The defendant has committed an unfathomable crime," Bohling's defense attorney Philip Mueller said in a statement.

Bohling, from Michigan, is alleged to have lured two fellow American tourists off a hiking trail near the Mariensbruecke Bridge that offers a unmatched view of the famed Neuschwanstein Castle.

The women, 21-year-old Eva Liu and 22-year-old Kelsey Chang, were then attacked by Bohling, who is said to have pushed Liu to the ground and attempted to strip her naked. Chang did her best to fight him off, per authorities, but the suspect is said to have then shoved her down a 165-foot ravine, where she suffered a head injury but survived.

Bohling then allegedly strangled 21-year-old Liu unconscious before raping her. Afterwards he pushed her down the slope as well, where she died, prosecutors said.

Germain authorities stated that the women didn’t know the man before they met near Neuschwanstein. Bohling was taken into police custody soon after the attack.