Bodycam Footage Released of Moment Seattle Police Shot and Killed Child Sex Crime Suspect

Seattle Police Department

The retired Navy doctor -- who appeared to pull out a gun upon seeing cops -- reportedly believed he was meeting up with two young girls, aged 7 and 11.

The graphic final moments of a man suspected of child sex crimes have been revealed, as Seattle Police Department has released video of a deadly confrontation between the 67-year-old ex-Navy doctor and officers.

The incident went down on April 17 at a DoubleTree hotel, where police say the man -- identified as former doctor Bruce Coval Meneley -- believed he would be meeting up with "two young girls, 7 and 11 years old."

The meet up was actually a sting operation orchestrated by the Washington State Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, which cites the Seattle Police Department as its lead agency.

WARNING: GRAPHIC VIOLENCE (Video is age restricted)

In video shared by the department, Police Chief Adrian Diaz warned that "internet crimes against children are on the rise," before explaining that officers were waiting to arrest Meneley inside the hotel room.

"For our officers, these situations are dangerous, unpredictable and can escalate rapidly. We want to warn you, what you're about to see is disturbing," said Diaz, before bodycam footage from three different officers was then shown.

Due to the graphic nature of the footage, those wishing to view it will have to log into YouTube.

In the video, officers open the hotel room door from the inside, before Meneley appears to pull a gun out of his jacket almost immediately. As police attempt to take him down, it sounds like the gun fires -- before Meneley is shot repeatedly by multiple officers.

"Shots fired, shots fired, suspect down," says one of the officers, before another is seen reloading his gun after emptying his magazine.

"Officers rendered aid. The suspect was pronounced deceased at the scene. The Seattle Police Department's Force Investigation team is investigating the incident," the police department added.

According to FOX 13, one of the officers was grazed by a bullet, but their injuries were minor and they weren't taken to the hospital. Nobody else was injured in the incident.