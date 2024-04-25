Woman Accused of Forcing Children to Drink Bleach Hours After Stabbing Husband Faces Death Penalty

Osceola County Sheriff's Office

She reportedly blamed the fatal incident -- which claimed the life of her 3-year-old daughter -- on a "voodoo spell."

Florida prosecutors announced this week they're seeking the death penalty for Joanne Zephir, the Osceola County woman who allegedly killed her 3-year-old daughter by forcing her to drink bleach before strangling her.

In a press release Tuesday from The Ninth Judicial Circuit State Attorney's Office, prosecutors announced their intent to seek a death sentence for Zephir -- after the 36-year-old woman was indicted by a grand jury on first degree murder with a weapon, a capital felony, back in February.

Per officials, Zephir was arrested on May 2, 2022 after allegedly stabbing her husband and then, hours later, "forcing her two children, ages 3 and 8, to drink bleach, before strangling her 3-year-old child to death."

Deputies reportedly found Zephir passed out in her car outside a church, while the youngest child was in the backseat. The 3-year-old girl was pronounced dead at the hospital, while the 8-year-old daughter survived. The husband was also treated and survived.

Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez previously said Zephir told authorities someone "must have put a voodoo spell on her," causing her to harm her kids. She also allegedly told family members she planned to turn herself in over an outstanding warrant for the attack on her husband, but wanted to see her children one final time first.

"She took both of the children and left the family member's residence. Several hours later, she called a family member and told her she had killed her 3-year-old and the 8-year-old was also going to die and then she would kill herself," Lopez said at the time of the crime.

Zephir was also indicted on attempted first degree murder with a weapon and attempted felony murder with a weapon charges. Following a psychological evaluation in December, she was reportedly found competent to stand trial.

Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty due to the fact the victim was younger than 12, because the child was "particularly vulnerable because the defendant stood in a position of familial or custodial authority over the victim," and because the murder occurred "while the defendant was engaged in the commission of, or an attempt to commit, aggravated child abuse."