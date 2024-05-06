Kelly Osbourne Reiterates She Has 'Never' Taken Ozempic But Calls It A 'Miracle Drug'

Getty

Kelly Osbourne has "never" taken Ozempic and she wants the public to know.

The 39-year-old reality star made the clarification when she sat down with PEOPLE to discuss The Osbournes Podcast.

"I just have to clarify, I've never taken Ozempic. I don't know what Ozempic does to you other than what I saw it do to my mom," she told the publication.

"I think that it is the miracle drug in the right hands."

Her mom, Sharon, has been open about her weight loss journey, and her experience using the drug, which resulted in her losing 40 pounds.

However, there was some downsides too, with the former Talk co-host sharing that she experienced nausea, and upset stomach.

"The first couple of months, I just felt nauseous. Every day I felt nauseous, my stomach was upset, whatever," Sharon told the The Daily Mail in January.

"The pros outweigh the cons, and if you really do research, the kind of medication and what it can do for you cognitively and what it does for the rest of your body, like I said, it's a miracle drug," Kelly told PEOPLE.

She added that she doesn't understand why people are slamming those who are using the drug -- an FDA-approved prescription medication for people with type 2 diabetes -- for weight loss.

"For some reason, society is trying to paint it out to be a bad thing. And I don't understand why," she told the outlet. "If you need to lose some weight, who cares how you do it, as long as you're doing it in a healthy way."

Kelly has been shutting down rumors that she lost weight with the help of Ozempic since April.

In an interview with Extra last month, Kelly said that it was her mother who turned to the weight loss drug for helping dropping a few extra pounds -- not her.

"I know everybody thinks I took Ozempic," the Dancing With the Stars alum said at the time. "I did not take Ozempic. I don't know where that came from. My mom took Ozempic."

Kelly, instead credits her 85-pound weight loss to the birth of her son, Sidney, whom she welcomed with Slipknot DJ, Sid Wilson, in 2022.

"I had gestational diabetes and I had to lose the weight that I had gained during pregnancy," Kelly explained. "Otherwise I was at a higher risk of actually getting diabetes, which I did not want. I cut out sugar and carbohydrates and I rapidly lost weight."

While Kelly maintained that she did not take the weight loss drug, she isn't slamming anyone who does. In fact, she called it "amazing."

"There are a million ways to lose weight. Why not do it through something that isn't as boring as working out?" she said to E! News in February.